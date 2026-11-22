The Ethan Nwaneri derby takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, when Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund square off in matchday five of the 2026-27 Champions League league phase.

The best football betting sites make the Gunners firm favourites to get the better of their German counterparts, even if their momentum stalled while BVB's continued over the weekend.

Match preview

Arsenal's hopes of back-to-back perfect league phases ended at the hands of title rivals Bayern Munich on matchday three, but exactly 12 months on from their 2025-26 beating of Slavia Prague, the Gunners got back on track against the Czechs again.

Mikel Arteta's men made harder work of their Fortuna Arena triumph than they did last autumn, only prevailing 2-1 as opposed to the straightforward 3-0 success in November 2025, but the scoreline pales into insignificance when victory is achieved.

Now 16 games unbeaten in the Champions League league phase/group stage, Arsenal are on the verge of equalling two momentous records; their longest club run without defeat in the UCL league phase/group stage is 17 games between 2003 and 2006, and they could also match Liverpool's English football record of 13 consecutive home wins in this round of the competition.

The third-placed hosts - who trail perfect Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid by two points - have also netted at least twice in 21 of their last 22 UCL league phase/group stage games at the Emirates, but scoring multiple goals did not suffice for all the spoils at the weekend.

Indeed, the Premier League champions were punished for second-half complacency in a 2-2 draw away to Newcastle United - ending their three-game winning run across all tournaments - but all six of their Emirates encounters so far in 2026-27 have ended in victory.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Nordphoto GmbH/Engler

Just one point but nine places worse off than Arsenal in the Champions League table, Dortmund suffered a matchday two setback in a 1-0 reverse to Bodo/Glimt but have taken down Villarreal, Sabah FK and most recently Real Betis in the current edition.

Niko Kovac steered his side to a 2-1 victory over the latter last time out, thanks to a man-of-the-match display from ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers flop Fabio Silva, who drew first blood before teeing up Konstantinos Karetsas's winner.

BVB are still awaiting their first clean sheet of the current Champions League campaign, but Kovac's men shut out Borussia Monchengladbach in Saturday's 1-0 top-flight win, thus moving top of the Bundesliga table after Bayern Munich were held by Koln.

Since their shock loss to Bodo/Glimt on October 14, Dortmund have strung together an eight-game unbeaten run across all tournaments - winning six of those contests - while only conceding more than one goal in one of their last six away matches.

Little can separate Arsenal and Dortmund in the head-to-head charts either - the Gunners boast four wins to BVB's three - although Arteta captained the Arsenal side that prevailed 2-0 in their most recent battle in November 2014.

Arsenal Champions League form:

Arsenal form (all competitions):

Borussia Dortmund Champions League form:

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

Team News

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Dropping points was arguably the second-most painful outcome of Arsenal's draw with Newcastle, as number one David Raya trudged off with a seemingly serious shoulder injury, sustained in an otherwise innocent-looking collision with Will Osula.

Raya is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the damage, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will make just his second Champions League appearance for Arsenal, after starting January's 3-2 win over Kairat Almaty.

Bukayo Saka (quad) and Martin Zubimendi (hamstring) are keeping Raya company in the treatment room, but Arsenal are otherwise well-stocked and could consider recalls for Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ben White, Piero Hincapie and Viktor Gyokeres here.

On Dortmund's end, star striker Serhou Guirassy has not been seen since pulling his hamstring against Real Betis on matchday four, and his availability for the trip to the Emirates remains up in the air.

Carney Chukwuemeka (thigh) is in the exact same boat, while Emre Can (ACL), Samuele Inacio (knee), Justin Lerma (muscle), Giannis Konstantelias (ACL) and Mussa Kaba (shoulder) are definitely out.

Champions League guidelines permit Arsenal loanee Nwaneri to face his parent club, but the 19-year-old is yet to start a European game this season and is expected to be among the substitutes yet again.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson; Karetsas, Beier; Silva

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Without eight-goal striker Guirassy leading the line, Dortmund had to wait until the 80th minute to score against bottom-of-the-table Gladbach and are now visiting a ground where Arsenal have let in just two goals all season long.

Therefore, despite the absence of FIFPRO Men's World 11 member Raya, Arteta's men have our backing to revert to type with a win and a clean sheet on home territory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.