Arsenal backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is poised to make just his second Champions League appearance for the Gunners in Tuesday's league-phase clash with Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta lost David Raya to a shoulder injury in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Newcastle United, although it is still not clear how serious the Spaniard's problem is.

Nevertheless, as Arsenal assess the severity of Raya's injury, Kepa will at least step in here, 10 months after making his UCL debut for Arsenal in January's 3-2 victory over Kairat Almaty.

While Kepa for Raya is an enforced change on Arsenal's end, Arteta could make two more unenforced alterations at the back, swapping out Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori for Ben White and Piero Hincapie respectively.

William Saliba was on the bench for the first time in a Premier League game this season at St James' Park, but as he is still yet to play a single minute of senior football this season, Ezri Konsa should be preferred from the first whistle.

The latter's England teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly can also anticipate a start over Bruno Guimaraes, but there should be no respite for Declan Rice against the current Bundesliga leaders.

The in-form Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze are likely to be retained in attack too, but the more open nature of Champions League games could benefit Viktor Gyokeres over Kai Havertz after the former's goal and assist vs. Slavia Prague, meaning a total of five changes from Arteta.

Bukayo Saka (quad) and Martin Zubimendi (hamstring) remain out for the Premier League champions.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres