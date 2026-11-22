Cardiff City square off against Preston North End on Tuesday evening looking for the win that will create further distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

At a time when the Bluebirds sit in 15th position in the Championship table, Preston remain bottom despite a two-match unbeaten run.

Match preview

After 15 goals featured in Cardiff's two matches before the international break, it was anyone's guess how they would perform against in-form Norwich City on Saturday.

Taking the lead at Carrow Road put the Bluebirds on the way to a statement victory, but Norwich battled back to earn a 2-1 win.

Nevertheless, Brian Barry-Murphy will continue to take the positives from having 18 points from their first 16 games since finishing second in last season's League One.

Although they remain with just two points from eight away contests, they remain unbeaten across the same amount of fixtures at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Twenty-one goals - the second-best return in home Championship games in 2026-27 - have been scored, with Cardiff posting four wins and four draws in South Wales.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Many felt that Preston could have been cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship table ahead of their game with Southampton on November 7.

Instead, Graham Alexander's side have impressively accumulated four points from a double-header of the Saints and West Ham United.

Not only did Preston record a 1-0 win over Southampton, they held West Ham to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday.

That result meant that Preston put together a two-match unbeaten streak in the Championship for the first time since April 11.

Despite the growing optimism at Deepdale, Preston are still six points behind 21st position.

Cardiff City Championship form:

Preston North End Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Joel Bagan should return at left-back for Cardiff after serving a one-match ban for five yellow cards.

David Turnbull, Cian Ashford and Joel Colwill are all in contention for recalls, with Barry-Murphy potentially rotating his Cardiff XI having gone 85 minutes without making a substitution versus Norwich.

Perry Ng and Gabriel Osho are expected to remain sidelined through injury, along with Dylan Lawlor and Calum Chambers.

With Andrija Vukcevic suffering an injury against West Ham, Brad Potts is expected to deputise at left wing-back.

Stanley Mills and Andrew Moran also sustained issues at the London Stadium, with Ed Nolan and Greg Docherty in line to feature in a much-changed lineup.

The likes of Lewis Gibson, Harry Clarke and Liam Gibbs are again expected to miss out.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Fish, Bielik, Bagan; Turnbull; Ashford, R Colwill, Moylan, Willock; Salech

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Nolan, Lindsay, Hughes; Offiah, Thompson, Docherty, Potts; Devine, Lang, Small

We say: Cardiff City 3-1 Preston North End

After a draw at West Ham, Preston will travel to South Wales with the belief that they can pick up another positive result on their travels. However, Cardiff are a far more accomplished outfit on home territory than away, and we can only see a hard-earned win for the Bluebirds.

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