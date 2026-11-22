Separated by just one point but nine places in the Champions League rankings, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund cross paths in Tuesday's league-phase encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners boast a marginal advantage over their German counterparts, having taken 10 points from their opening four fixtures against Napoli, Bayern Munich, Lille and Slavia Prague.

Meanwhile, Niko Kovac has guided Dortmund to victories over Real Betis, Sabah FK and Villarreal, albeit while also overseeing a dampening 1-0 defeat away to Bodo/Glimt on matchday two.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 8

Arsenal wins: 4

Draws: 1

Borussia Dortmund wins: 3

From eight previous Champions League meetings between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, the North London giants hold the bragging rights, but only just.

Indeed, the Gunners have won four of their eight head-to-heads compared to three for BVB, while only one previous encounter has ended all square.

The 2002-03 season marked the inaugural competitive meetings between Arsenal and Dortmund, who each got one over the other in the group stage; the Gunners triumphed 2-0 at Highbury as Dennis Bergkamp and Freddie Ljungberg netted in the second half, before Dortmund prevailed 2-1 at home, courtesy of a winner from future Arsenal fan favourite Tomas Rosicky.

Not until the 2011-12 season would the two teams butt heads again, but they were subsequently drawn to face each other in three of the next four Champions League group-stage campaigns.

Dortmund and Arsenal drew 1-1 at Signal Iduna Park in September 2011, but Arsene Wenger's men prevailed 2-1 at the Emirates two months later thanks to a Robin van Persie brace.

Both sides then beat each other away from home for the first time in the 2013-14 campaign, Dortmund earning a 2-1 Emirates triumph before Arsenal won 1-0 in Germany, Aaron Ramsey nodding home the only goal.

The 2014-15 campaign also saw Arsenal and Dortmund trade blows and victories, as Jurgen Klopp inspire BVB to a 2-0 success at the Westfalenstadion, before Yaya Sanogo and Alexis Sanchez sealed an identical Gunners win in North London.

Arteta captained Arsenal to victory in their November 2014 Emirates showdown, but that would prove to be the Spaniard's final senior appearance of that season, as he picked up a serious calf injury in the second half before also undergoing ankle surgery.

Previous eight meetings

Nov 26, 2014: Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Sep 16, 2014: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Arsenal (Champions League)

Nov 06, 2013: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Arsenal (Champions League)

Oct 22, 2013: Arsenal 1-2 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Nov 23, 2011: Arsenal 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Sep 13, 2011: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Arsenal (Champions League)

Oct 30, 2002: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Arsenal (Champions League)

Sep 17, 2002: Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

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