Arsenal could face a fresh complication in their pursuit of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly considering whether to accelerate their interest in the Frenchman following Desire Doue's serious knee injury.

The European champions were already among the clubs monitoring Kroupi ahead of the January transfer window, but their attacking situation has become considerably more difficult after Doue was stretchered off during Saturday's 3-2 Ligue 1 victory over Nice. PSG confirmed on Sunday that the 21-year-old has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery before the end of November.

According to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, PSG hold a strong interest in the Bournemouth attacker, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The French champions could now consider stepping up their pursuit, although no formal approach or offer has been reported.

Any attempt to secure the youngster's signature would present a substantial financial challenge. Bournemouth are understood to value Kroupi at upwards of £80m and have shown little willingness to entertain a mid-season departure, despite increasing attention from some of Europe's leading clubs.

PSG's attacking injury crisis could accelerate Kroupi interest

Doue's confirmed ACL rupture has left Luis Enrique facing a potentially season-ending absence in a forward line already weakened by the loss of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The France international had scored PSG's second goal against Nice before suffering the injury late in the first half. He required treatment on the pitch and was eventually carried off on a stretcher, with Ferran Torres replacing him and subsequently scoring the winning goal.

Luis Enrique warned after the match that the injury was serious, although he stressed that further medical examinations were needed to establish its precise nature.

Those concerns were confirmed on Sunday when PSG announced that Doue had suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The club also confirmed that the forward would undergo surgery before the end of November.

Although PSG have not announced a definitive recovery timetable, the severity of the injury raises serious doubts about whether Doue will play again this season.

The setback follows Kvaratskhelia's ACL injury during PSG's Champions League victory over Barcelona in October, which has already deprived Enrique of another important attacking option.

Paris still possess considerable depth, with Ousmane Dembele, Torres, Manuel Akliouche and Mika Godts among the players available to the Spanish coach. Nevertheless, losing two influential attackers in relatively quick succession could alter the club's approach to the January window.

That is where Kroupi's situation becomes particularly interesting.

Bailey reports that PSG are admirers of the Bournemouth forward and that Doue's injury could encourage them to intensify an interest that existed well before Saturday's events.

Kroupi would not necessarily represent a direct replacement for Doue. Although capable of operating across the attacking line, he is primarily a centre-forward, meaning any move would also reflect a broader decision about how Enrique wishes to reshape his available options.

There is currently no indication that PSG have opened negotiations with Bournemouth or made Kroupi their preferred January target. The possibility of an accelerated approach remains dependent on the club's assessment of its attacking needs.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal face Bournemouth resistance and competition from abroad

For Arsenal, the prospect of renewed PSG interest adds another dimension to an already complicated transfer pursuit.

The Gunners have been following Kroupi's development for several months, while Tottenham have also been linked with the attacker. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the other European clubs reportedly keeping a close eye on his progress.

Kroupi's emergence has made him one of Bournemouth's most valuable assets. The former Lorient forward scored 13 Premier League goals last season and has since earned international recognition with France, strengthening his reputation as one of the country's most promising young attacking talents.

However, Bournemouth are under little pressure to sanction an immediate sale. Kroupi remains under contract until June 2030, and the Cherries are determined to benefit from his performances during the remainder of the campaign.

David Ornstein recently indicated in The Athletic that a January transfer was unlikely, with Bournemouth expected to be more receptive to offers next summer. The journalist also suggested that the player could favour a move abroad when the time comes to leave the Vitality Stadium.

That possibility represents a further concern for Arsenal, particularly given PSG's existing interest and Kroupi's connections with French football.

The financial demands are equally significant. Bournemouth have been linked with an asking price of at least £80m, although other reports have suggested that an even larger offer could be required to secure an agreement.

Those figures reflect the club's negotiating position rather than a confirmed bid from any interested party.

Arsenal's previously reported difficulties in securing a January deal therefore remain relevant regardless of whether PSG decide to make their interest more concrete.

A significant offer from Paris could potentially change the competitive landscape, particularly if the French champions decide that their injury problems justify an expensive winter investment.

Yet Bournemouth's position is unlikely to soften simply because another club has suffered an attacking setback. Any January approach would have to overcome the same contractual and financial obstacles facing Arsenal and Tottenham.

For now, PSG's growing need for attacking cover provides a new consideration in Kroupi's future, but the immediate question for all three interested clubs is whether Bournemouth can be persuaded to discuss a transfer before the summer.