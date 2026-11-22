Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has claimed that it is 'not the right moment' to be talking about a new contract at Old Trafford.

Fernandes will lead out the Red Devils against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to mark his arrival at Old Trafford with a statement win.

Pochettino has confirmed that the Portuguese will remain as skipper, but reports emerged earlier this week that the playmaker is yet to accept an offer of a new deal.

Should Fernandes pen fresh terms at a time when Man United sit in the relegation zone of the Premier League table, it would represent a major boost for the club.

However, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Fernandes has suggested that he has no intention of committing his future to United anytime soon.

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Fernandes speaks on Man United contract talks

While Fernandes spoke positively over club officials making an attempt to extend his contract, he is keen to focus on matters on the pitch.

The former Sporting Lisbon star said: "The club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay.

"There's no negotiations ongoing, but I've seen people saying that 'he's asked for more money, he's asked for more years'. If I wanted more money, I wouldn't be here.

"I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United. I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester.

"Two summers ago, three summers ago, last summer, I always had the chance to leave and I always chose to be here."

He added: "We spoke about the contract at the end of last season.

"We came in at the beginning of this season speaking about the contract, but about the context of the team and the club, I just put that to a side because I don't think it's the right moment, neither for me, nor for the club, to be talking about negotiations.

"The most important thing now is that the club gets back to winning games."

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Fernandes Man United contract discussions could be slow-burner

Unless Man United move clear of the Premier League relegation zone, it is highly unlikely that Fernandes will be signing a new contract.

That would make no sense for either party, regardless of Fernandes said to have admirers in AC Milan, who are managed by former United boss Ruben Amorim.

United can activate a 12-month option to protect their position, and that feels like the most realistic development over the coming months.