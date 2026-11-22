Tottenham Hotspur allegedly do not have the option to recall Mikey Moore from his loan at FC Koln.

Spurs' 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon has moved the club into ninth place in the Premier League table.

With a squad possessing depth and a schedule that lacks European football, Roberto De Zerbi is not exactly in desperate need of additions during the winter transfer window.

Nevertheless, academy graduate Moore is earning regular football in Germany, seemingly putting him in the thoughts of the Italian.

However, as per talkSPORT, Spurs may have to wait until the summer to reintegrate the winger.

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Mikey Moore likely to stay at FC Koln

Moore made the headlines on Friday courtesy of scoring for FC Koln against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old's early effort at the Allianz Arena helped earn his side a 1-1 draw against the champions.

That goal was Moore's first in six starts and three substitute outings in Germany's top flight.

Nevertheless, Spurs are seemingly not in the position to automatically recall Moore should they wish to do so.

With Moore having already represented Spurs this season, he can only play for his parent club or Koln for the remainder of the campaign.

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Koln right play for Mikey Moore

If Spurs earn a return to European football for 2027-28, Moore's homegrown status means that he will likely be used in De Zerbi's squad.

For now, though, it makes sense that he is playing a key role for Koln, who sit in 13th place in the Bundesliga table.

Should he continue to accumulate regular minutes, it will stand him in good stead for next season.