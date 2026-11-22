West Ham United will travel to Fratton Park for the first time in 14 years for Tuesday's Championship clash against Portsmouth.

The Hammers head into the midweek round of fixtures in 10th place, while Portsmouth are a point behind in 12th spot in the Championship table.

Match preview

Portsmouth are sitting four points adrift of the top eight after winning six, drawing five and losing five of their 16 league games this term.

Pompey put together a six-game unbeaten run before they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat in their most recent home outing before the international break.

John Mousinho's side then returned to action with an underwhelming display in Saturday's 1-1 away draw against Bolton Wanderers, which saw Josh Murphy score the opener with what proved to be Pompey's only shot on target.

Murphy's first goal since March 2025 was soon called out by Sam Dalby as Portsmouth played out a third consecutive away draw after previously taking a point from trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

Portsmouth will now return to the familiar surroundings of Fratton Park, where they won four of their previous six outings since losing their opening two home games.

That said, they will be looking to tighten up their backline if they are to take anything off the league's highest scorers, having recorded just one clean sheet in their eight outings at Fratton Park

© Imago / News Images

Meanwhile, West Ham have significant work to do if they are to secure an immediate return to the Premier League in their first Championship campaign since 2011-12.

The West Ham hierarchy took the decision to sack Nuno Espirito Santo after being underwhelmed by a return of six wins from the opening 13 league matches of the season.

Former Hammers midfielder Scott Parker has since taken over the reins, but he is still waiting to secure his first win after over two draws and one defeat in his first three matches.

After starting his reign with a comeback 3-3 draw against Cardiff City, Parker saw his side fall to a narrow 2-1 loss against Blackburn Rovers, before his charges returned from the international break with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Championship's basement side Preston North End.

As a result, West Ham have now gone five games without a win since recording back-to-back away wins over Lincoln City and Swansea City, leaving them three points adrift of the playoff spots and eight points away from the top two.

In search of inspiration, the Hammers can take confidence from the fact they have already beaten Portsmouth at home in the EFL Cup this season, and have won two of their previous three head-to-head away games - a 4-1 success in December 2008 (a game that Parker started) and a 1-0 victory in January 2012.

Portsmouth Championship form:

Portsmouth form (all competitions):

West Ham United Championship form:

West Ham United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Portsmouth’s lengthy absentee list features Marko Milovanovic, Colby Bishop, Luke Brooke-Smith, Keshi Anderson, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Benjamin Arthur and Connor Ogilvie.

Jayden Meghoma is a doubt after being forced off in the closing stages against Bolton with an ankle problem, while a calf issue prevented Marlon Pack from starting Saturday’s draw.

Mousinho will welcome back midfielder Ebou Adams, who has served his one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Kyle Walker-Peters and Keiber LaMadrid due to muscle and knee problems respectively.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola remains a doubt after sitting out Saturday’s draw with an injury he sustained in the pre-match warm-up against Blackburn earlier this month.

Defender Max Kilman is expected to come into the back four after completing his one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards in the Championship.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Dia, Swanson; Adams, Mohamed; Segecic, Bailey, Kamara; Shade

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Herrick; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Mayers; Alvarez; Bowen, Engels, Mukasa, Solomon; Taty

We say: Portsmouth 2-2 West Ham United

While West Ham lost their last away game against Blackburn, that result represents their only defeat in their eight Championship road trips this season, so we expect them to take something from this midweek encounter.

However, we think they will be forced to settle for a point against a Portsmouth side that has lost just one of their previous eight matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.