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Bradford City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Barnsley to Valley Parade on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the League One table, while the visitors are rock bottom.

Match preview

Bradford made a strong start to the season and were top of the league when head coach Graham Alexander left for Championship side Preston North End.

Since then, Bradford have picked up just one league victory and now occupy the final playoff place on goal difference.

Michael Duff's side drew 2-2 with Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, despite taking the lead twice through Nick Powell and Stephen Humphrys.

Jordan Thomas scored Doncaster's first, before Sean Grehan rescued a point with a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute.

Duff was not happy with the way his side "just switched off" for Grehan's goal, but insisted there were "a lot of good things" for Bradford to build on.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove, News Images

Barnsley, meanwhile, are in awful form and have picked up just nine points from 14 matches so far, with two wins, three draws and nine defeats.

The Tykes are without a win in their last 11 league games and are sitting four points from safety, having fallen to the foot of the table at the weekend after they lost on Friday and Bromley won on Saturday.

Daniel Stendel's side were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a Jamal Lowe brace, although Vimal Yoganathan's goal did give Barnsley some hope.

Barnsley have conceded 26 goals in the league so far this season, with only three teams shipping more than them, and they have managed to keep only one clean sheet.

Bradford City League One form:

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Barnsley League One form:

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Team News

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Bradford could hand Humphrys a start after he scored off the bench against Doncaster, with Powell and Antoni Sarcevic providing further attacking support.

Kieran Morgan and Callum Connolly are expected to continue in midfield.

Barnsley are set to welcome back Cameron McGeehan from suspension and he could replace Patrick Kelly in midfield.

Yoganathan is set to continue in the No.10 role, while Makenzie Kirk is expected to lead the line.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pennington, Baldwin, Pratt; Neufville, Connolly, Morgan, Touray; Sarcevic, Powell; Humphrys

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Okedina, Gale, Kay, Larkeche; McGeehan, Connell; Brownlie, Yoganathan, Cleary; Kirk

We say: Bradford City 2-0 Barnsley

Barnsley are in woeful form and Bradford should have more than enough to pick up all three points on Tuesday.

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