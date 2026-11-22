Blackpool will be looking to end their poor form when they welcome Leicester City to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the League One table, while the visitors are 10th.

Match preview

Blackpool are in the relegation zone after making a poor start to the season that ultimately cost Ian Evatt his job, with the head coach sacked on his birthday following a run of three league games without a win.

In their first game under caretaker boss Steve Thompson, Blackpool were beaten 2-1 by Wigan Athletic despite taking the lead through Zac Ashworth.

Thompson branded the result "frustrating" and "disappointing" and they will be keen to bounce back on Tuesday.

However, it is worth noting that Blackpool have not beaten Leicester in their last eight meetings across all competitions.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy

Leicester, meanwhile, look to have found some form in recent weeks after a disappointing start to the season under Russell Martin.

The Foxes picked up just two wins in their first eight league matches, but have since won four of their next six to leave them just one point outside the playoffs.

Leicester beat Huddersfield 1-0 at the weekend thanks to teenager Louis Page, who scored his first league goal for the club, and they will be full of confidence heading into Tuesday's clash.

The Huddersfield victory was particularly impressive as the Terriers were top ahead of the fixture and had only suffered one league defeat.

Blackpool League One form:

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Leicester City League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / James Holyoak/Alamy

Blackpool have a number of injury problems and had only one fit centre-back for Saturday's defeat against Wigan in Oliver Casey.

Dale Taylor was also forced off with an injury on Saturday and is expected to be replaced by Leighton Clarkson for Tuesday's game.

Leicester will have to make at least one change after Will Smallbone picked up an injury against Huddersfield, with Page set to replace him.

Emil Riis is expected to lead the line, with support from Sammy Braybrooke and Kamari Doyle.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth; Bowler, Brown, Morgan, Hamilton; Taylor; Charles, Yates

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Souttar, O'Hora, Okoli; Alves, Lundstram, Page, Thomas; Doyle, Braybrooke; Riis

We say: Blackpool 1-2 Leicester City

Leicester will be flying high after an important win at the weekend and should have enough to beat managerless Blackpool.

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