Chelsea injury news: Why Joao Pedro not in Blues squad to face Tottenham as Xabi Alonso offers explanation

Chelsea have suffered another injury blow after Joao Pedro missed Saturday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pedro has once again been in outstanding form for the Blues this season, registering five goals and three assists in the Premier League.

Xabi Alonso's side have won their last two league matches and will be looking to capitalise on Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa earlier in the day.

Chelsea injury news: Joao Pedro update emerges

© Imago / AAP

Alonso confirmed the news shortly before kick-off, describing Pedro's absence as a major disappointment for the Blues given the importance of the Brazilian attacker in such a high-stakes encounter.

Pedro experienced discomfort during training on Friday and was not fit enough to feature against Spurs.

The Chelsea boss added that the forward would undergo further assessment, refusing to provide a timeframe for his return as the club are yet to determine the severity of the injury.

Alonso said to Sky Sports: "He felt something yesterday in training. At the moment, he has some fluid [around the injury], so we have to do some tests to see how big is the injury is."

With Pedro sidelined, Alonso has started with Morgan Rogers up front, supported by Cole Palmer and Geovany Quenda in the attacking positions behind him.

Chelsea injury news: More problems for Alonso

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.

The Blues boast a sizeable squad, but Alonso will be keen to ensure that his side can cope with the absence of several key players.

Reece James is currently sidelined with a knee injury and has undergone surgery, with the Chelsea defender expected to remain out for at least a few weeks.

Emiliano Martinez is also absent with a head injury that required surgery, and Chelsea are not looking to rush him back into action.

Likewise, Pep Chavarria, Jamie Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha are currently unavailable, with all three expected to remain out for some time.