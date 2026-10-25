Preview: Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Miami will try to avoid suffering consecutive MLS regular-season defeats for the first time since 2023 as they host FC Cincinnati at Nu Stadium on Wednesday.

A 2-0 defeat at the New York Red Bulls dropped the reigning MLS Cup champions down to third in the Eastern Conference, while Cincinnati are eighth thanks to a 2-0 win over DC United.

Match preview

Miami's best-case scenario at the end of the regular season is second place in the East, but even that, and a first-round home playoff game, are far from assured.

Kily Gonzalez’s men will enter this midweek affair below the New England Revolution for second on goal difference, with only four points separating them from the Chicago Fire in fourth.

Miami’s potent attack, who lead the league with 73 goals, failed to deliver on Saturday, registering just one shot on target, while Lionel Messi’s 14-match run with at least one direct goal involvement ended, playing just over half an hour.

Argentina’s record goalscorer and cap holder will fancy his chances to get back on the scoresheet against Cincinnati, a side that he has seven goal involvements against in the last two meetings between Miami and the Orange and Blue.

While Miami have scored nine goals combined in their last two games at Cincy, the Herons are also unbeaten in their last two home outings against them, without conceding a single goal in those two such encounters in the Sunshine State.

If they can score nine goals in their final three matches before the playoffs they would set a single-season club record for the most strikes domestically in this competition, surpassing their total of 81 from last year.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Throughout the campaign, Cincinnati have been hovering just above or below the playoff line, but lately they have done themselves a world of good.

Back-to-back wins over DC United have them sitting four points above the post-season line in the East, with only Orlando City ahead of them for a guaranteed first-round playoff berth on goal difference.

Pat Noonan’s side need just one goal in any of their final three regular season outings to set a club record for the most in a single MLS campaign, surpassing their total of 64 from 2022.

On Saturday, they kept a clean sheet for the first time in this competition since April, and on Wednesday they can collect successive MLS clean sheets away from home for the first time since July 2025.

The Orange and Blue are averaging the third-most goals per match in the league (2.1) but have often hurt themselves on the disciplinary charts, with the most red cards in the Eastern Conference (seven).

Cincy have points in three of their last four away matches against Miami, with two clean sheets in those last three such road contests.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

At Miami, Mateo Silvetti is still doubtful due to a shoulder injury, Tadeo Allende continues to recover from a knee issue and Israel Boatwright is out because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Maximiliano Falcon is eligible to return from his yellow card suspension, while an early own goal by Casemiro sent them to defeat in New Jersey on Saturday.

On the Cincinnati side, Ender Echenique is questionable with a leg injury, while Miles Robinson, Julian Malatini and Tyrell Malacia are all doubtful for that same reason.

Evander scored the winner on Saturday, becoming the second player in MLS history with three straight seasons of 15+ assists, with Messi being the other, while Tom Barlow notched their other goal and became the third Cincy player to reach double digits in MLS goals this season.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Lujan, Casemiro, Falcon, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Galarza; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Smith, Hagglund, Hadebe; Powell, Bucha, Evander, Nwobodo, Valenzuela; Barlow, Denkey

We say: Inter Miami 1-2 FC Cincinnati

While Cincinnati have won only three MLS away matches this season, we expect their urgency will propel them to a narrow victory over a Miami side that may be putting more focus and energy on the playoffs at this stage of the campaign.

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