Preview: Willem II vs PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

Willem II and PEC Zwolle kick off round 12 of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season with a clash at the Koning Willem II Stadion on Friday night.

The hosts are still searching for their first league win of the campaign, while the visitors aim to extend their unbeaten league run to four matches.

Match preview

Willem II begin life under Jurgen Streppel after the 57-year-old’s recent appointment as head coach, and they will hope their new manager can hit the ground running, especially given their sluggish start to the season.

De Superkruiken claimed their first win of 2026-27 with a 4-3 triumph over Helmond Sport in the KNVB Beker, but then suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat to reigning champions PSV Eindhoven—taking their loss tally to nine in 11 Eredivisie outings.

Already 11 points adrift of safety, Willem II are paying the price for one of the longest winless starts to an Eredivisie season. As the campaign enters its second third, they require a dramatic turnaround in fortunes to avoid the drop.

Three points against Zwolle would be the perfect start to Streppel’s reign, but Friday’s hosts have struggled at home against their upcoming opponents, winning just one of the last five meetings (L3, D1).

With 26 of their 39 goals conceded coming after half-time, Willem II’s fate could well be determined by their second-half performance. The prospect of facing a team that has scored just a third of its 12 goals in the opening 45 minutes offers little encouragement.

© Iconsport / ANP

Though not as poor as Willem II, Zwolle also made a poor start to their league campaign, securing just one win from their opening eight matches. However, they have since won two of their last three, either side of a 1-1 draw with Utrecht.

Sandwiched between those three unbeaten league matches was a 2-1 cup defeat to lower-league opposition - arguably the most disappointing result of the season for De Blauwvingers. Nonetheless, they travel to Tilburg with renewed confidence.

Zwolle remain in search of a new head coach following Henry van den Vegt’s departure. In the meantime, caretaker manager Dennis van der Ree is gradually making a case for himself, as his tenure has coincided with an upturn in results.

A victory over Willem II in their final match before the international break would undoubtedly strengthen calls from the Zwolle fanbase for Van der Ree to be appointed permanently. The 47-year-old will be eager to bolster his reputation after a difficult spell with Groningen.

No team in the Eredivisie has converted a lower percentage of their big chances than Friday’s visitors (20.8%), highlighting a key area for improvement if they are to sustain their upturn in form.

Willem II Eredivisie form:

Willem II form (all competitions):

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ProShots

Jaden Slory served a one-match suspension during Willem II’s defeat to PSV last time out, but the 21-year-old is available for selection here.

This leaves Justin Hoogma and Amine Lackhar, currently sidelined with knee and groin injuries, respectively, as the hosts’ two guaranteed absences.

Eighteen-year-old Givaro Rahajaan has not featured in a matchday squad since early September and remains out of contention for PEC Zwolle.

Sherel Floranus will miss a fourth consecutive match for the visitors, who are also without Filip Krastev due to an Achilles injury.

Younes Namli found the net in the most recent meeting between these sides, and the Dane will be aiming to make an impact once again.

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Delanghe; Ter Avest, Stam, Dekker, Tjoe a On; Twigt, Zarrouk; Slory, Van Aalst, Van Crooy; Haen

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Schendelaar; Van de Haar, Viergever, Graves, Aertssen; Sommer, Thomas, Van der Wal; Mbayo, Van Hooijdonk, Namli

We say: Willem II 1-2 PEC Zwolle

Back in the Eredivisie after 11 years, new Willem II boss Streppel is tasked with pulling off what would be one of the biggest escapes in league history.

Given Zwolle’s current form and Willem II’s ongoing defensive frailties, the visitors are narrowly tipped to come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.