Preview: Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

Galatasaray will look to strengthen their position at the top of the Super Lig table when they welcome fierce rivals Fenerbahce to RAMS Park for Monday's Intercontinental derby.

Okan Buruk's side lead the standings with 19 points from eight matches, three ahead of third-placed Fenerbahce, who have won their last three league games.



Match preview

Galatasaray have made a strong start to their title defence, winning six of their opening eight league matches (D1, L1), with their latest domestic outing ending in a narrow 1-0 victory over Genclerbirligi thanks to a late winner from summer signing Deniz Gul.

Buruk's men followed that result with an impressive 4-2 victory away to Lille in the Champions League, bouncing back from a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Barcelona eight days earlier to claim their first win of the league phase after three continental outings.

Back in domestic action, the defending champions are aiming to secure three consecutive league victories for the second time this season, having also beaten Kasimpasa 3-1 on October 9 in response to their only top-flight defeat so far, a 4-0 thrashing at Trabzonspor.

Although Galatasaray do not boast the division's most prolific attack, their tally of more than two goals per game across eight Super Lig outings ranks them fifth in the scoring charts, while 11 goals conceded highlight an area that requires improvement.

The Cimbom can nevertheless draw confidence from their formidable home record, having gone unbeaten in their last 39 Super Lig matches at RAMS Park, recording 31 victories and eight draws, with Fenerbahce the last side to win there in the league following a 1-0 success in May 2024.

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, enter this derby on a three-match winning streak in the league, having scored 14 goals across emphatic victories over Eyupspor (8-0), Rizespor (3-0) and Alanyaspor (3-0), while keeping clean sheets in each of their last four top-flight outings.

The Yellow Canaries have enjoyed a marked improvement after a less convincing opening to the campaign, collecting seven points from their first five league matches before taking maximum points from their most recent three fixtures.

Ismail Kartal's side also boast the Super Lig's most prolific attack, with their 22 goals four more than any other team, while six conceded leaves them with the division's second-best defensive record behind Trabzonspor, who have let in five.

However, Fenerbahce have struggled to replicate their domestic form in Europe, drawing 2-2 at home against Slavia Prague in the Champions League in midweek after surrendering an early two-goal advantage, leaving them still searching for their first victory in the league phase.

The Yellow Cannaries’ away form in the Super Lig has also been less convincing, with seven points collected from a possible 12, although consecutive victories on their last two league trips provide encouragement ahead of Monday's showdown.

Fenerbahce must also overcome a difficult recent record against their fiercest rivals, having gone winless in their last four league derbies against Galatasaray, drawing twice and losing twice, including a 3-0 defeat on their most recent visit to RAMS Park in April.



Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / BSR Agency

Galatasaray are monitoring the fitness of Rafael Leao, who missed the victory over Lille with a groin strain and remains a doubt for Monday's encounter.

There is also uncertainty over the left-wing position after Baris Yilmaz played through discomfort during the Champions League success, potentially leaving Buruk with a decision to make in attack.

Wilfried Singo was an unused substitute against Lille, suggesting the defender is nearing a return to full fitness after a thigh injury that had kept him sidelined since late August.

Torreira served a suspension against Genclerbirligi following his dismissal against Kasimpasa and is expected to return, while Lesley Ugochukwu is also available again after completing a two-match ban.

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the line, with the Nigerian forward having scored six league goals this season and heading into the derby in good spirits after finding the net against his former side in midweek.

Fenerbahce will be without Marco Asensio, who has undergone surgery for a cartilage problem in his left knee, while Nathan Ake is expected to miss around three weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury against Slavia Prague.

Mert Muldur remains a concern with a meniscus problem, while Jayden Oosterwolde is also being monitored as he recovers from injury, and Amara Diouf has yet to feature since arriving in the summer as he continues his return to full fitness.

Vedat Muriqi has scored seven Super Lig goals this season, with only Trabzonspor's Mohamed Salah on eight having found the net more often, and the forward is expected to lead Fenerbahce's attack ahead of Romelu Lukaku.



Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Sara, Yilmaz; Osimhen

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oppong, Mercan; Kante, Guendouzi; Aydin, Kahveci, Greenwood; Muriqi

We say: Galatasaray 2-0 Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce's recent domestic form makes them a dangerous opponent, but their potential defensive absences could leave them vulnerable against a Galatasaray side that has been particularly difficult to beat at home.

The hosts' formidable record at RAMS Park and Osimhen's threat in front of goal give them the edge, and we expect Buruk's men to claim maximum points in this derby.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.