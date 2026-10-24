Liverpool vs. Brighton: Met Office statement puts Premier League fixture in doubt

The Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion may potentially be in doubt.

Starting the weekend in fifth and third place in the Premier League table respectively, the game at Anfield is highly-anticipated.

While matches in England's top flight are rarely postponed for the condition of the pitch, they have been cancelled in the past for health and safety reasons.

With Storm Boelo following Storm Austen, it has led to the possibility of Liverpool and Brighton being called off.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Met Office release Storm Boelo statement

A statement from the Met Office has warned that the path of the storm could lead to severe gusts on Merseyside.

The Met Office said: "Strong winds will spread across northern parts of the UK during Saturday afternoon, combining with spells of heavy rain.

"Initially strong southerly winds will affect parts of Scotland before more widespread and even stronger westerly winds develop later on Saturday. Very windy conditions will then persist overnight and through much of Sunday before gradually easing from the southwest later.

"Gusts of 55-65 mph are likely widely with some coastal and exposed areas potentially seeing gusts of 70-80 mph or more, these strongest gusts most likely across Scotland and the far north of England."

As per BBC Weather, winds between 53mph and 56mph are forecast for the two hours before the 2pm kickoff at Anfield.

Although those winds decrease throughout the afternoon, gusts in excess of 40mph are forecast until 7pm.

© Imago / Alterphotos

Could Manchester United vs. Bournemouth be affected by Storm Boelo?

Despite Storm Boelo affecting other parts of the North-West, the game between Manchester United and Bournemouth appears likely to go ahead.

The only forecast of 40mph+ gusts is for between 10am and 11am, albeit with 19mph winds still predicted for the 2pm kickoff at Old Trafford.