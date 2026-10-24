Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'schedule talks' with agents over recall decision for on-loan defender

Liverpool are reportedly expected to hold talks with Ifeanyi Ndukwe's representatives over a potential recall from his loan at Levante.

The Reds agreed to sign the centre-back from Austria Wien in January before the move was officially confirmed in the summer.

The 18-year-old made a number of appearances for Andoni Iraola's side in pre-season, but he was ineligible to feature in competitive action for the Reds due to post-Brexit rules that meant he did not have the required points to qualify for a UK work permit.

As a result, Liverpool sent the youngster on a season-long loan to Spanish side Levante, where he has made five La Liga appearances.

Ndukwe made his debut in last month's 4-2 defeat against Barcelona and scored a dramatic 100th-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Sevilla earlier this month.

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Liverpool to hold talks over Ndukwe recall decision

The highly-rated prospect has now met the required points threshold to make him eligible for a UK work permit.

According to Sky Sports Austria, via the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have scheduled a meeting with the player's representatives to discuss his next steps.

The two parties will hold talks over the weekend, with a potential recall said to be one of the key topics of discussion.

The Reds possess the option to bring Ndukwe back from his loan spell in January, although a potential recall will likely depend on guarantees over playing time

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Should Liverpool recall Austrian defender?

The Austria Under-21 international has recently established himself in the Levante side by making three consecutive starts in La Liga.

If he avoids injury, Ndukwe should continue to enjoy regular playing time with the Spanish club, where he can hone his craft while playing under the pressure of a likely relegation battle.

Ndukwe will not get the same playing opportunities and experience if he returns to Liverpool, especially as Iraola can call upon Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Joe Gomez.

Rather than rush him into the first-team picture, Ndukwe may be better off completing his loan spell with Levante before the club reassesses his next steps ahead of the 2027-28 season.