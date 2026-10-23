Liverpool lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Reds face Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha call

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will have to cope without Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield when his side take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds will be without the midfielder after he aggravated an existing hamstring injury against Brentford last weekend, with teenager Trey Nyoni coming on as his replacement.

Nyoni may be joined in the middle by Alexis Mac Allister on Sunday, while the two are likely to be stationed behind number 10 Florian Wirtz.

Further forward, the absence of winger Victor Munoz means there is an open spot on the right for Rio Ngumoha, though the 18-year-old would likely have been selected anyway given his exceptional performances of late.

Frenchman Bradley Barcola is set to start on the left after Iraola confirmed he is available despite taking part in an individual training session on Thursday, while Alexander Isak is certain to feature up front.

Ronald Araujo has regularly appeared as a right-back this campaign, and while he can be expected to play on the weekend, it should be noted that Iraola suggested that Ryan Gravenberch could be an option there.

Milos Kerkez, Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet will fill out the rest of the backline, and they will be asked to protect shot-stopper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up for this match