Man United head coach Michael Carrick addresses claims Bruno Fernandes could lose Red Devils captaincy

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has refused to rule out stripping Bruno Fernandes of the captaincy at Old Trafford.

Carrick started Friday's press conference with a statement with lasted five-and-a-half-minutes, as he called on the players at the club to step up during a period of adversity.

Fernandes appeared to criticise Carrick's tactics following Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Como.

"Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation," Fernandes told TNT Sports.

"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence."

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Carrick refuses to rule out taking armband away from Fernandes

Carrick was asked during his press conference on Friday whether he would consider taking the armband away from Fernandes due to the Portugal international's comments.

"The most important thing for me is the team, first and foremost, is the squad, is the dynamics in the squad and again, it's about the football club. I always do what's best for the football club," Carrick told reporters.

“I'm just saying, whatever the situation is, I'll always do what's best for the football club.”

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Carrick: 'Man United dressing room is not divided'

Carrick also insisted that the dressing room at the club is not divided despite the difficulties.

Lisandro Martinez criticised Man United's board, including director of football Jason Wilcox, following the team's recent defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

An apology was latter issued by Martinez, and Carrick is confident that the players are still all pulling in the same direction.

“It's not divided, no, it's not divided. We just need to get back to doing what we do best and we will," said the Man United head coach.

Carrick is under major pressure to deliver a positive result in Sunday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.