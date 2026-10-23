Bournemouth injury news: Marco Rose reveals Junior Kroupi "plan" for Man United away trip

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has confirmed his intention to include Junior Kroupi in the squad for Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Cherries are set to head on their travels after recording three consecutive home victories without conceding, a run that began with a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League.

Bournemouth then ended Rose's wait for a Premier League win with a 2-0 success against Sunderland last Sunday, before they recorded a historic 3-0 win over AC Milan in Thursday's Europa League encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the midweek win, Rose revealed Kroupi had returned to team training, with a view to being ready for Sunday's trip to Old Trafford.

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Rose provides positive Kroupi injury update

The Bournemouth boss has now provided a further update, explaining his plan to give Kroupi his first taste of competitive action since undergoing surgery on a foot injury in the summer.

"It's the plan to take him with us to Manchester, and to give him some minutes," Rose told reporters on Friday.

"He's a funny guy, I really love him. He has a good attitude. He's a special player. We have to take care of him and he has to take care of his next steps.

"But when we train, he changes every rondo you play. He changes every 5-v-5-plus-one session when he is the floater. It's just a different game then."

Unfortunately Alex is forced off through injury. All the best, Ali ? https://t.co/Q0f1Q3KgIx — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) October 22, 2026

Toth unlikely to feature at Old Trafford

While Bournemouth are set to welcome back Kroupi, they are likely to be without the services of Alex Toth, who was forced off just 15 minutes after being introduced as a substitute in Thursday's win over Milan.

Speaking after the 3-0 victory, Rose said: "We have to assess the injury, but it looks like a hamstring injury and maybe we miss him a little bit longer."

Defender Julian Araujo and midfielder Alex Scott are also unavailable for selection due to thigh injuries.

Bournemouth head into the weekend in 15th spot in the Premier League table, a point above the drop zone and just one point adrift of Sunday's opponents Man United.