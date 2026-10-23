Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth: Matheus Cunha, Noussair Mazraoui axed following Como disaster

Manchester United are expected to make multiple changes for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Carrick's side were humiliated by Cesc Fabregas's Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night, despite a late consolation strike from Joshua Zirkzee.

Hooked off at half time earlier in the week, Matheus Cunha and Noussair Mazraoui are unlikely to retain their spots in the starting XI for the Old Trafford contest.

The possible exclusion of the latter would mean a new face at left-back for the Red Devils, with Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu still sidelined with injury.

It is feasible that Diogo Dalot shifts over to the left side of the back four, with Leny Yoro operating in a right- back role.

Marcus Rashford missed the Como trip but could be straight back into the team here to replace Brazil international Cunha.

Bruno Fernandes is still the heartbeat of the Man Utd team even amid his recent struggles, and the Portuguese playmaker should return to a central-attacking position against the Cherries.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt, Dalot; Tielemans, Baleba, Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Mbeumo

>Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Man Utd