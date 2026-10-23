Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Man Utd: Junior Kroupi decision made as Cherries chase Old Trafford victory

Bournemouth are set to welcome Eli Junior Kroupi back to their matchday squad for the Premier League clash at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Marco Rose's side made lightwork of Ruben Amorim's troops on Thursday night, recording a 3-0 success over AC Milan in the Europa League.

After three consecutive home wins, Bournemouth are back on the road and should be joined by youngster Kroupi, who has not featured so far this term because of a foot injury.

Sitting out of the European victory over the Rossoneri, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic will return in between the sticks for the visitors to Old Trafford.

Veteran captain Adam Smith also watched from the bench during Thursday's win, but the 35-year-old is likely to play at right-back this weekend.

The inclusion of the 35-year-old in the XI would allow James Hill to move across and partner the impressive Antonio Silva at centre-back.

Stepping up during the early-season absence of Kroupi, Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier have netted six Premier League goals between them in 2026-27.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie, Rayan, Cook, Tavernier; Evanilson

>Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth