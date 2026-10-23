Man United vs. Bournemouth: Michael Carrick set to receive much-needed boost for Cherries clash

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is expecting to welcome Ayden Heaven back into his squad for Sunday's Premier League match with Bournemouth.

Heaven has missed the team's last two matches through illness, but he is now back in training and could be involved in the clash with the Cherries.

"Ayden is back with group, he was suffering from illness but is back around the group and then we'll see what the next couple of days bring [for the others]," Carrick told MUTV.

"It's more mentally now. Physically, the boys are recovering from a game and there is only so much training you can do out on the grass. It's more mental and being prepared for what's next."

Heaven has made four appearances for Man United this season, including two outings in the Premier League.

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Heaven returns to Man United training ahead of Bournemouth clash

The 20-time English champions will also welcome Leny Yoro back into their squad, with the France international absent against Como in the Champions League through suspension.

Yoro has been a strong performer for Man United of late and is expected to be involved from the first whistle against the Cherries at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez both need to be assessed, with the pair missing against Como due to hip and thigh injuries respectively.

Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu remain on the sidelines for Carrick's side this weekend.

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Carrick will remain in charge against Bournemouth

There had been suggestions that Carrick would lose his job off the back of the Como defeat, but he will remain in charge for the game against Bournemouth.

There are no certainties when it comes to Carrick's future, though, with Man United identifying potential replacements behind the scenes.

Man United have only been victorious in two of their first 11 matches in all competitions this season, while they are without a win in their last seven games.

The Red Devils will finish the month with games against Bournemouth and Chelsea, and it remains to be seen whether Carrick stays at the helm heading into November.