Fabian Hurzeler to Man Utd: Brighton boss responds to Old Trafford job as Michael Carrick faces uncertain future

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has responded to reports linking him with the job at Manchester United should the club decide to replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick retains the trust of the club hierarchy, but he is under increasing pressure following a dreadful start to the new campaign.

The Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League table with just seven points, marking their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

They also suffered their heaviest European defeat since 1994 when they lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League in midweek, intensifying speculation over a potential managerial change at Old Trafford.

It has been reported that Man Utd have drawn up a five-man managerial shortlist in case Carrick loses his job, with Hurzeler among their targets.

Fabian Hurzeler responds to Man Utd links

© Imago / Crystal Pix

The Brighton boss has made it clear that he remains fully focused on his responsibilities at the Amex Stadium and has no time to entertain speculation about his future.

Hurzeler has done a tremendous job at Brighton, with the Seagulls currently sitting third in the Premier League table with 16 points from seven matches.

He also expressed his respect for Carrick and the work he has done at Old Trafford, distancing himself from the Man Utd job for the time being.

Hurzeler said, as quoted by BBC Sport: "I'm really focused on my job here.

"I have no time to think about these rumours because we play every three days and, beside that, I have a lot of respect for Michael Carrick and what he has done with Manchester United the last season.

"He's a great human being, a great personality. There's nothing more to say about that."

Fabian Hurzeler: Will he leave Brighton?

© Imago / Focus Images

Hurzeler is under contract at the Amex Stadium until 2029, and his immediate priority is to finish the season strongly with Brighton.

According to Florian Plettenberg, however, Hurzeler's future could be open to discussion next summer, although whether Man Utd would be willing to wait until then remains a major question.

Julian Nagelsmann is also high on Man Utd's wish list, while former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has reportedly emerged as another potential target.