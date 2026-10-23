Liverpool receive major fitness boost as Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz updates issued before Brighton

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has delivered injury updates on Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The attackers were among seven Liverpool players missing from team training earlier this week, when Barcola was restricted to individual practice as a precautionary measure.

The Frenchman had completed the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend, before coming on for the final 16 minutes of Tuesday's 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Munoz was missing from the squad entirely in midweek owing to a reported knee injury, albeit not one that has caused too much alarm at Kirkby.

Nevertheless, Iraola admitted to reporters that it would be "difficult" for Munoz to be involved against Brighton, although he delivered the good news that Barcola is fit and available.

Liverpool's Andoni Iraola issues Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz fitness updates

© Iconsport / MB Media

"Bradley has trained normally, he's fine, no problem," Iraola said, explaining the winger's absence from training in midweek. "Sometimes you have to deal with the loads and stay inside.

"Victor, he has a knock he received in the first half against Brentford. He's dealing with some pain since then. Villarreal was too early and I don't know. I think it's going to be difficult, but I really don't know."

Should Munoz sit out the visit of the Seagulls, the Spaniard will be one of six Liverpool players to take up a spot in the treatment room, a list that includes Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong.

The latter two were both forced off at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend, Szoboszlai after exacerbating an existing hamstring problem and Frimpong with a new thigh injury.

Szoboszlai's issue may heal in time for him to face Arsenal on November 1, but Frimpong is expected to remain sidelined until after the November international break.

Liverpool are also without long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee), the latter of whom recently suffered a setback that could keep him absent until 2027.

Rio Ngumoha vs. Cody Gakpo: Who should start for Liverpool against Brighton?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Munoz made the most of his fifth Premier League start of the season last weekend, driving home a fine equaliser against Brentford despite already carrying the knock that ruled him out of the Villarreal contest.

Without the Spaniard in the squad in midweek, Iraola deployed Rio Ngumoha and Cody Gakpo out wide, and both repaid Iraola's faith by setting up three of Liverpool's four goals between them.

While Gakpo laid on one assist, Ngumoha stole the show with two helpers and a sensational nine dribbles from 10 attempts, joining an elite crowd in the process.

The 18-year-old became the third-youngest player to set up more than one goal in a Champions League game after Warren Zaire-Emery and Theo Walcott, at a time when Liverpool are trying to tie him down to a new contract.

Despite Gakpo's seniority and own positive performance against Villarreal, Ngumoha has surely done enough to join Florian Wirtz, Barcola and Alexander Isak in the Liverpool attack to face Brighton.