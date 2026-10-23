Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'inform' La Liga club over £25m release clause plan to sign attacker

Liverpool have reportedly informed Valencia of their desire to sign David Otorbi, but prising the youngster away from Mestalla is unlikely to be straightforward.

The Reds signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna during the summer, and with Andoni Iraola at the helm, they are likely to be linked with several of Spain's most promising talents.

Having progressed through the youth ranks at Los Che, Otorbi made his first-team debut in 2024 and has since made 13 appearances for the club.

Despite signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool remain on the lookout for further attacking reinforcements and have reportedly registered a strong interest in Otorbi.

Liverpool approach Valencia for David Otorbi?

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Otorbi's agent, Nacho Gallart, confirmed earlier this month that his client was attracting considerable interest from Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United among the sides linked with the youngster.

Liverpool scouts were recently in attendance at Mestalla to watch Harvey Elliott, but they also took the opportunity to assess Otorbi.

According to Tribuna Deportiva, Liverpool officials met Valencia manager Javier Aguirre and sporting director Braulio Vazquez to discuss a potential move for the 19-year-old attacker.

The Spaniard is under contract with Valencia until 2028, with the club holding an option to extend his deal by a further three years.

The report claims that Liverpool have informed Valencia and the player's agent of their desire to activate his £25m (€30m) release clause.

David Otorbi future: Valencia take swift action

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The La Liga club wasted little time in activating the youngster's three-year extension, doing so before he had reached the number of appearances required to trigger an automatic extension.

As a result, Otorbi is now set to have a new release clause worth around £50m (€60m), alongside an increase in his salary.

Paying an inflated fee for a relatively unproven player would make little sense for Liverpool, who should consider alternative targets if Valencia refuse to negotiate a more reasonable deal for their prized asset.