Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Brighton: Dominik Szoboszlai, Victor Munoz latest

Liverpool's next Premier League clash will see Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Anfield on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola's side have won each of their last three games, but they face the prospect of taking on Brighton without numerous players.

The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Victor Munoz and Jeremie Frimpong have all picked up issues recently, and fans are keen for the three to play again.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Fenerbahce)

Szoboszlai was a doubt for Liverpool's game against Brentford on October 17 due to a hamstring issue, but the Hungarian was a surprise inclusion in the XI.

Unfortunately, the midfielder aggravated the same hamstring problem and was forced off in the first half, though Iraola has indicated that the midfielder could be available before the end of the November international break. confirming that he will be absent for some time.

VICTOR MUNOZ

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Brighton)

There were fears that Munoz had suffered a serious knee injury after going down after landing awkwardly, and while he played the rest of the game, he missed his side's clash with Villarreal three days later.

The winger missed training ahead of Liverpool's clash with Brighton, but he has not yet been ruled out entirely.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Much like Szoboszlai, Frimpong was a doubt against Brentford after suffering cramp against LASK Linz in the Champions League.

The defender came on at half time against Brentford, only to be replaced seven minutes later due to a hamstring issue, with Iraola also confirming he will miss a considerable period.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike ruptured his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April and underwent surgery in the aftermath.

The French star is likely to be out until towards the end of 2026, with a comeback in the festive period a possibility.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025, has had his return to team training delayed as he builds confidence in his knee through rehabilitation.

Speaking on October 15, Iraola said, "It’s taking more time than we wanted. The plan was to train with the team in this past international break [but] probably it’s going to be in the next [one]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Conor Bradley has been out of action since being forced off with a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, but he is targeting a return this autumn.

The right-back is not ready to join team training, but he has been doing ball work in recent weeks as he continues his rehabilitation.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no suspended players for this match.