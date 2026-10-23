Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Amid the chaos and violent clashes which occured in France this week, matchday eight of the Ligue 1 campaign concludes on Sunday at the Parc des Princes, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Lyon.

Heading into this contest, these teams are tied with 14 points, with Lyon sitting first on goal difference, beating Nice 2-1 last week, while the reigning champions defeated Strasbourg in their last league fixture 3-1, moving them up to second.

Match preview

The Paris Saint-Germain we all expected to see this season have come back in a big way over the past few weeks, and are looking like a real threat to retain both their Ligue 1 and Champions League crowns yet again.

This comes as the city has endured a chaotic period of protests and rioting throughout the French capital, leading to curfews being imposed.

Luis Enrique’s men have not let that become a distraction on the field, winning seven successive competitive fixtures and putting them near the top of the table domestically while leading the way in the Champions League.

What has been most impressive about their form of late is that they have won convincingly against two European powerhouses, earning statement 4-2 Champions League victories over Manchester City and Barcelona, respectively.

That triumph against Barca this week, though, came at a cost, with numerous key PSG players injured in that clash, and for some, the prognosis is not good.

With 14 goals in three Champions League games this season they have netted the joint-highest total for a team in that competition over that stretch, even with Arsenal's total in 2010-11.

Since a 2-1 home loss to Monaco in early September, PSG have blown away their opponents at the Parc des Princes, winning their last three competitive matches in the French capital by a combined margin of 13-3.

Their 14 goals domestically are the second most in the top flight after seven matchdays, with half of those goals coming off set pieces.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

A resilient performance from Lyon on matchday seven lifted them to the top of the table on goal difference.

Paulo Fonseca’s men have claimed four points from a losing position domestically this season, all on home soil.

The city of Lyon has also endured a difficult period away from the field, with student-led protests that have led to rioting, and the city also imposing curfews this week.

While they are off to an excellent start domestically, this team are coming off their first defeat in the Europa League this week, losing 3-0 to Hoffenheim on Thursday.

OL have conceded a combined six goals in the League Phase of that competition, which is one more than they have allowed after seven matchdays in Ligue 1.

This season, Lyon have not conceded in two of their three league fixtures away from home and on Sunday can avoid suffering consecutive Ligue 1 defeats as the visitors for the first time since February-March of last season.

Les Gones can also claim successive away wins against Les Parisiens on Sunday for the first time in Ligue 1 this century.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / News Images/Alamy

A torn ACL is expected to end the campaign for PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos are out for a few weeks due to thigh injuries.

Also unavailable will be Nuno Mendes, who is recovering from muscle tightness, while Alessandro Longoni is a question mark because of a knock.

Desire Doue has goals in his last three competitive games as he, Dembele and Illia Zabarnyi netted against Strasbourg, while Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz scored versus Barca this week along with Doue..

Lyon could be without Mohamed Ouedraogo and Nicolas Tagliafico, who have knee injuries and were not available in their Europa League clash this week.

Also out is newcomer Keito Nakamura, who must serve a one-match ban after his red card against Nice last week.

Pavel Sulc and Tanner Tessmann scored just a few minutes apart last Sunday, cancelling out Elye Wahi's opening goal for Nice.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Digne; Fernandez, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Torres, Doue

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Descamps; Athekame, Mata, Niakhate, Abner; Morton, Tessmann; Nuamah, Nartey, Tolisso; Sulc

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lyon

Despite all of their injuries, PSG are a resourceful squad with plenty of depth pieces who can step in and perform at a moment’s notice, and we expect that will propel them to another triumph on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.