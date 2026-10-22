Major Liverpool injury update now emerges as seven players miss training ahead of Brighton clash

Liverpool have been handed fresh concerns ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with seven players missing from training.

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor has provided a major update on the Reds' growing injury list, including the latest situations surrounding Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz, just two days after their 4-3 win over Villarreal in the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola is already without several key players, leaving Liverpool facing a difficult test against one of the Premier League's most in-form sides.

What is the latest on Liverpool's injury situation ahead of Brighton?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Speaking live on Sky Sports News today, the journalist confirmed that Barcola was absent from the open training session as he completed an individual recovery session, while Munoz continued to recover from a knee knock.

O'Connor said: "There's no Bradley Barcola [out there] at the moment. We're told that he is undergoing an individual recovery session. Also no Victor Munoz as he continues to recover from a bit of a knock on the knee."

Neither absence necessarily confirms that the pair will miss Brighton, but their fitness will be a concern for Iraola ahead of Saturday's fixture.

"We're told Barcola is undergoing an individual training session" Vinny O'Connor gives an update from Liverpool training ahead of a crunch fixture against Brighton this weekend ⏩ https://t.co/Bz5L31KBfP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2026

Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai were also absent after picking up injuries during the win over Brentford. O'Connor reported that Szoboszlai could miss the next one to three matches with a thigh problem, while Frimpong is facing around four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Hugo Ekitike remains sidelined and is not expected to return until the New Year. Giovanni Leoni is expected to rejoin training during the next international break after ten months out, while Conor Bradley is reportedly not far away from returning to first-team training.

Andoni Iraola now facing potential Liverpool winger headache

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

The potential absences of Barcola and Munoz would be particularly frustrating for Iraola, given Liverpool have only just welcomed Cody Gakpo back from his own fitness concerns.

With Frimpong also unavailable, Liverpool could be short of natural options across the right flank, forcing Iraola to consider alternative combinations in attack.

That would be far from ideal against Brighton, who have emerged as one of the Premier League's form teams and will arrive at Anfield ready to exploit any weaknesses.

Liverpool have shown they can grind out results despite their injury problems, but losing further attacking options would make this weekend's challenge considerably harder.

Much will depend on whether Barcola and Munoz can return before kick-off. If neither is available, Iraola may have to rely on his remaining senior forwards or turn to younger options to provide the width and creativity Liverpool need.

With several players already ruled out for longer periods, Liverpool will be hoping the latest concerns prove precautionary rather than another significant setback.