Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Brentford: Are Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai back?

Hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, Liverpool will travel to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City last time out in the top flight, though they did have Ryan Gravenberch sent off and were missing a number of key players through injury.

On Wednesday, Andoni Iraola's side bolstered their confidence by hammering LASK 6-3 in the Champions League, a victory that saw Bradley Barcola score his first senior hat-trick.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Brentford, who drew 2-2 with Aston Villa last weekend.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Brentford)

Alexander Isak has been sidelined for the past two games due to a thigh injury he developed while away with Sweden last month.

The £125m striker could be ready for a spot on the bench against Brentford, though he remains a major doubt.

© Iconsport / ANP KOEN VAN WEEL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Brentford)

Cody Gakpo has been a vital part of Liverpool's start under Iraola, but he has been unavailable since picking up an ankle injury during the international break.

The versatile Netherlands forward is a close call for Saturday, but even if he is ready to take part, it seems unlikely that Gakpo could start the game.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Brentford)

Dominik Szoboszlai missed the games against Man City and LASK, and is a major doubt for Saturday due to a hamstring overload.

The number eight has not been ruled out, but Iraola said that the club will "Have to wait and see ... I think it is really early, but I will leave the chance open."

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike ruptured his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and underwent surgery in the aftermath.

The French star is likely to be out until towards the end of 2026, with a comeback in the festive period a possibility.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025, has had his return to team training delayed as he builds confidence in his knee through rehabilitation.

Speaking on October 15, Iraola said, "It’s taking more time than we wanted. The plan was to train with the team in this past international break [but] probably it’s going to be in the next [one]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Conor Bradley has been out of action since being forced off with a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, but he is targeting a return this autumn.

The right-back is not ready to join team training, but he has been doing ball work in recent weeks as he continues his rehabilitation.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

RYAN GRAVENBERCH

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Suspension length: One match

Return date: October 25 (vs. Brighton and Hove Albion)

Gravenberch was shown two yellow cards and a subsequent red against Man City last Sunday, and is suspended for this game as a result.

If Szoboszlai is unavailable, then youngster Trey Nyoni looks set to replace the Dutchman alongside Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.