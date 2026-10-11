Liverpool 0-3 Man City: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Jeremy Doku changes the game

Manchester City stunned Anfield into silence by beating Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

A closely contested first 45 minutes saw both teams struggle to create any real chances of note, with neither Liverpool or Manchester City truly threatening their opponents as the score remained goalless at the break.

A similar pattern emerged in the opening stages of the second half before Ryan Gravenberch's dismissal for a second yellow card turned the game in Manchester City's favour.

The Citizens swiftly capitalised on their advantage, with Erling Haaland firing the visitors into the lead and Jeremy Doku adding a second within six minutes of the sending off.

Rayan Cherki then added a third after a superb solo run with just over 10 minutes to play, sealing a fantastic victory in what had all the makings to be a challenging clash for the Citizens.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

After the news during the international break of Manchester City being found guilty of 114 charges, a trip to Anfield was viewed as arguably the worst match the Citizens could face.

While the reception was initially fiery, Man City expertly subdued the supporters with their calm presence and control of the ball.

The match was largely evenly split until Gravenberch's second yellow, at which point Man City showed their quality with three superb goals to completely silence Anfield and walk away with all three points.

The questions will, undoubtedly, continue regarding their off-pitch situation, but one thing is for certain, Man City's quality on the pitch can not be questioned.

LIVERPOOL VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

62nd min: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) red card

Ryan Gravenberch is OFF ? https://t.co/IVIHNzqw6k — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

Gravenberch is given a red card!

The midfielder has already been booked earlier in the game, and the referee awards a second yellow after Gravenberch brought down the advancing Jeremy Doku.

Liverpool have plenty of work to do with 10 men now!

Erling Haaland goal vs. Liverpool (65th min, Liverpool 0-1 Manchester City)

Erling Haaland gives Manchester City the lead against Liverpool ? https://t.co/cELo5y60Fk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

Haaland gives Man City the lead moments after the red card!

Doku drives towards the backtracking Ronald Araujo and cuts inside, with the winger's effort cannoning off Alexis Mac Allister.

The ball diverts towards Haaland, who fires a powerful effort past Alisson and into the back of the net.

Jeremy Doku goal vs. Liverpool (68th min, Liverpool 0-2 Manchester City)

"It's a GEM" ? A beautiful strike from Jérémy Doku to double Man City's lead! https://t.co/lCUFfQmdLC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

Doku hands Man City a quickfire second!

A long ball is switched out wide to Doku on the left flank, and the winger drives forward towards the penalty area.

Doku slows down and then swiftly bursts inside onto his right foot before firing a curling effort into the far corner - a fantastic individual goal.

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Liverpool (78th min, Liverpool 0-3 Manchester City)

A moment of individual brilliance from Rayan Cherki to put the game beyond all doubt ? https://t.co/wvmTMZcGhW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

That is sensational from Cherki, 3-0 to Man City!

Man City expertly interchange inside the Liverpool penalty area, with Josko Gvardiol's flick finding Cherki.

Cherki chops inside the sliding Jeremie Frimpong and slots underneath Alisson, adding a beautiful third.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JEREMY DOKU

© Iconsport / PA Images

Doku entered with the match still goalless, and just 12 minutes later Man City had a 2-0 lead and a man advantage - with the Belgian having a hand in all three events.

Doku was brought down by Gravenberch for the midfielder's second yellow card, the winger's deflected shot was turned home by Haaland and the Belgian then spectacularly found the top corner.

While Elliot Anderson also impressed at the base of midfield, Doku's game-changing impact is, therefore, deserving of our award.

LIVERPOOL VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 35%-65% Manchester City

Shots: Liverpool 13-15 Manchester City

Shots on target: Liverpool 6-4 Manchester City

Corners: Liverpool 5-6 Manchester City

Fouls: Liverpool 19-14 Manchester City

BEST STATS

18 - There were 18 fouls in the first half of Liverpool (10) v Manchester City (8) - the most in the first half of a Premier League game at Anfield since Liverpool v Arsenal in November 2021 (also 18). Fiery. https://t.co/3B81GH9hW8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 11, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Austria to face LASK Linz in the Champions League league phase.

Meanwhile, Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.