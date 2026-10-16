Liverpool injury boost as Andoni Iraola reveals long-term absentee now close to training return

Liverpool have received a positive injury update, with Conor Bradley closing in on a return to training after spending most of the year on the sidelines.

The right-back has not featured since he suffered a serious knee injury in January, leaving the Reds short of another option in a position that has presented problems.

Andoni Iraola has now confirmed that Bradley is making good progress, although the Liverpool boss has stopped short of putting a timeframe on his return to action.

Andoni Iraola provides Conor Bradley injury update

© Imago / Sportimage

After months of rehabilitation, Iraola has revealed that the Northern Ireland international is approaching the next stage of his recovery and could soon begin working with his teammates again.

“They are both doing very well,” Iraola said in his pre-game press conference on Thursday, referring to Bradley and Hugo Ekitike. “I think they are in a good place. Conor is not so far from training with the group – not like full training but doing some things with the group.”

Ekitike, who ruptured his Achilles tendon back in April, is slightly further behind but remains on track with his recovery programme, which has involved working between Kirkby and the United States with a specialist.

Iraola added that it remains difficult to predict when either player will return, given the length of their respective absences.

Meanwhile, young defender Giovanni Leoni, who suffered an ACL injury on his Liverpool debut after joining from Parma last summer, is also expected to return to training during the next international break.

Conor Bradley return would be a welcome boost for Liverpool

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool will be keen to avoid rushing Bradley back, particularly after such a lengthy spell out of action, but his return to training would be an encouraging step.

Right-back has been a problem position for Liverpool, with Jeremie Frimpong having to shoulder responsibility in Bradley's absence.

While the Northern Irishman is not necessarily the long-term answer to every question in that position, having another option available would give Iraola greater flexibility.

Frimpong has attacking qualities, but competition and rotation are important across a demanding season, particularly when injuries can quickly leave a squad short.

Bradley will need time to rebuild his fitness before being considered for regular first-team minutes, so Liverpool should not expect an immediate solution.

Nonetheless, the prospect of having him back in training is positive news, and even a short-term alternative to Frimpong would be useful.