Michael Carrick sack latest: Why Youri Tielemans "outplayed" comments contradict Bruno Fernandes amid Man United turmoil

Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans has claimed that the biggest problem for the club against Como was a lack of effort.

The Red Devils left Italy emptyhanded on Wednesday, losing 4-1 against Cesc Fabregas's Como, and the Champions League loss has added significant pressure onto boss Michael Carrick.

A statement from captain Bruno Fernandes criticising the tactical choices of the head coach did not help ease tensions, and there are fears that Carrick could soon be replaced.

However, Tielemans instead argued that the team's biggest problem was a lack of effort, telling TNT Sports: "There was a lot said at half time to try and get back into the game, which didn't happen. We conceded straight away after half time, and then you try to do something, and we get outplayed.

"You can be good tactically but if the effort isn't there, or the other way round, you have to be good at everything, but tonight we were poor at everything. It's the same message as we've had the last few weeks. We can be here and talk about it, but we have to show it on the pitch.

"We can only apologise to the fans who travelled, the fans who watched us from home and support us. They're disappointed and we're disappointed. The only thing we can do is try to show something on the pitch, which we haven't done over the last few weeks."

The midfielder's comments will be of little comfort to fans, who expect players to give their all for United every game.

"Tonight we were poor at everything." Youri Tielemans apologises to the Man Utd fans following their heavy defeat at the hands of Como ? ?️ @LiamMacdevitt ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/WxlLLb7vde — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

Man United civil war: Tielemans contradicts Fernandes, supports Carrick

Tielemans comments after the defeat against Como lay significant blame on the players themselves, whereas Fernandes argued that United were too passive because of instructions from the dugout.

However, Carrick responded to his captain's remarks by suggesting that a more aggressive approach was not possible because of a lack of effort from the players in his squad.

While it is impossible to truly know which players still support the head coach, there appears to be a divide between sections of the squad.

Whether Carrick can rectify any disputes between individual players and management staff remains to be seen, but the current situation at Old Trafford cannot continue.

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Manchester United future: Will Michael Carrick be sacked?

The Red Devils will next play on Sunday, when they take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford, a team they have beaten once at home in their last four attempts.

A negative result would almost certainly lead to the dismissal of the head coach, but even a win would not guarantee Carrick's future.

Games against Chelsea, Roma, Aston Villa and Liverpool will following Sunday's fixture, and a change in the dugout may already be an inevitability.