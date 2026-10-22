Man Utd draw five-man 'managerial shortlist' as Michael Carrick's future revealed

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a five-man shortlist to replace Michael Carrick should they decide to part ways with their current manager.

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a league season in 40 years and sit 13th in the Premier League table with seven points on the board.

Man Utd suffered their heaviest European defeat since 1994 when they lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League in midweek, further casting doubt over Carrick's future.

Carrick was handed a two-year contract in May, but the club could decide to part ways with their former player if results fail to improve.

Man Utd managerial shortlist: Five-man list revealed

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According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler, although luring him away from the Amex Stadium could prove difficult.

Hurzeler signed a new contract in June, meaning Man Utd may need to pay a hefty fee to bring him to Old Trafford.

Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are both currently available, with the former Germany national team boss reportedly thought to be interested in the job.

Likewise, Eddie Howe and Kieran McKenna are also available if Man Utd opt for British managers, although the club's problems run deeper than the identity of the man in the dugout.

Man Utd's managerial graveyard post-Sir Alex Ferguson

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Following Ferguson's retirement, few could have imagined that Man Utd would go on to change managers so frequently, with stability remaining elusive at Old Trafford.

The likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruben Amorim have all encountered problems at the club, with each of their tenures eventually coming to an abrupt end.

Carrick is expected to be in the dugout for this weekend's clash against AFC Bournemouth, but there is a growing sense that his time at Old Trafford could be running out.

The performances have fallen well below an acceptable standard, while increasingly vocal dissent within the dressing room is making an already difficult situation even more challenging for Carrick.