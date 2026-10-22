Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso backs Trent Alexander-Arnold reunion

Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to the Premier League after a disappointing spell at Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old England defender has lost his regular place in the side under Jose Mourinho, and is reportedly beginning to consider his future. Liverpool are monitoring the situation and could look to bring back their academy product, while Chelsea are also interested.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, 44, who managed the player during his time at Madrid, is reportedly in favour of the move.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool in the summer of 2025 after nine seasons in the first team, during which he won two Premier League titles and the Champions League, among other honours.

However, he has not yet managed to establish a regular place in Spain. This season he has made only six appearances in all competitions and has one assist to his name.

He also remained on the bench during Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday. Mourinho instead deployed Federico Valverde, 28, at right-back, even though he is primarily a central midfielder.

Chelsea interested, Alonso approves of move

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According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are prepared to explore the possibility of signing Alexander-Arnold should he become available on the transfer market.

Alonso is said to be playing a significant role in the London club’s interest, as he knows the England international well from his time at Real Madrid. The Spanish boss has reportedly approved the move and sees him as an interesting option to strengthen the right side of the pitch.

Chelsea are also once again dealing with injury problems for captain Reece James, 26. The England international has undergone knee surgery and, according to current estimates, could be out for around three months.

Alonso has Malo Gusto, and Marco Palestra, available on the right, although in some matches he has also used Pedro Neto. Alexander-Arnold could offer, above all, experience, creativity and exceptional quality in build-up play. However, it has not yet been confirmed that Chelsea have opened specific talks with Real Madrid or are preparing a formal offer.

Real Madrid not ruling out sale

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Alexander-Arnold is reportedly starting to think about his future. Although he is happy in Madrid, a lack of playing time is reportedly leading him to consider a change of environment.

Real Madrid are not actively offering him to other clubs, but they may not stand in the way of a possible transfer if they receive a suitable offer.

The England international is contracted until June 2031, so the Spanish club are under no pressure to sell. Alongside Chelsea and Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his situation, according to transfer reports.

Liverpool still searching for right-back solution, Gusto also in the frame

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A return to Anfield for Alexander-Arnold would be a surprising development. However, Liverpool are still searching for a suitable solution at right-back, where manager Andoni Iraola, 44, has limited options.

Jeremie Frimpong, has yet to make a significant impact since joining from Bayer Leverkusen, and his situation is complicated by injury problems.

Ronald Araujo, who is on loan at Liverpool from Barcelona, has been performing well on the right side, but his future remains open. Liverpool have the option to sign him permanently for around €55m (£47m).

Another player linked with Liverpool is Chelsea’s Malo Gusto. According to earlier transfer reports, Liverpool tried to sign the France defender during the summer, but no agreement was reached. Chelsea reportedly demanded a permanent transfer and valued Gusto at up to £75m, while Liverpool preferred a loan without an obligation to buy.

According to more recent information, however, the situation could change. Gusto does not have a guaranteed place in the starting line-up under Alonso, and the London club could be more willing to negotiate if a suitable offer arrived.

The possible arrival of Alexander-Arnold would also increase competition on Chelsea’s right side. It has not yet been confirmed, however, that either club is preparing a specific offer or that the two transfers are directly linked.