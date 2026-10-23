Next Man United manager: Samir Nasri warns ‘not the right marriage’ with one of the favourites to replace Carrick

Samir Nasri has spoken out against the appointment of one of the favourites to succeed Michael Carrick, as the pressure builds on the Manchester United manager.

Manchester United are in a dreadful run of seven consecutive games without a win. Already knocked out of the EFL Cup, 13th in the Premier League and 20th in the Champions League league phase, the Red Devils are having a difficult start to the season. Carrick is therefore under more pressure than ever.

Manchester United’s shortlist to succeed Carrick

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Three managers have been mentioned as possible successors to the Englishman: Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe.

These managers have the advantage of being available. It should be noted that the names of Unai Emery and Fabian Hurzeler, who are currently in charge of Aston Villa and Brighton respectively, have also been mentioned.

Speaking on Canal Champions Club, Nasri gave his view on the Red Devils’ shortlist and expressed doubts about one option. ‘Nagelsmann or Conte, given how the squad is built, ouch... It is not the right marriage. It is nonsense, you appointed Michael Carrick, and if it is to sack him at the start of the season...’ - the exasperated pundit said.

Nasri does not back Conte at all

© Iconsport / Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images

The former France international would not understand the choice of Antonio Conte at all.

‘They already took a long time to recover from the sacking of Ruben Amorim, who built a squad in a 3-4-3. You are going to take over, for example, a Conte who plays with three at the back: you have to rebuild, reshape the squad. I think they should stick with Carrick or someone else who knows the league well, an Englishman’ - he said.

On this shortlist, one name stands out with those characteristics: Eddie Howe. The former Newcastle United manager (2021-2026) knows the Premier League perfectly and prefers a 4-3-3 system. He is also the reported favourite of Jason Wilcox, United’s technical director, should Carrick be sacked.