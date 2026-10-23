Man United vs. Bournemouth: Bruno Fernandes record against the Cherries ahead of Premier League contest

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 20-time English champions are without a victory in their last seven games in all competitions and will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League.

Fernandes was substituted against Como and was then critical of Man United's tactics in a couple of interviews after the match, but the Portugal international is expected to be in the starting team once again in Sunday's clash with Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how the 32-year-old has performed against the Cherries during his professional career.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Bournemouth

Played: 9

Won: 3

Drawn: 4

Lost: 2

Goals: 5

Assists: 4

Fernandes has faced Bournemouth on nine occasions during his professional career, boasting a record of three wins, four draws and two defeats against them, scoring five goals and registering four assists in the process.

All of Fernandes' outings verses the Cherries have come in the Premier League, and his best-ever performance against the club was arguably his first game against them in July 2020, scoring once and providing two assists in a 5-2 success for Man United.

The attacker won his first three matches against Bournemouth, but it has been a struggle of late, with the Portuguese unable to help Man United beat the Cherries in their last six meetings.

Fernandes scored twice in a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium in April 2024, while he was in strong form against them last season, scoring once and providing one assist in the 4-4 draw at Old Trafford, before netting in the 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Two of Fernandes' five goals against Bournemouth have come at Old Trafford, and Man United will be desperate for some inspiration from their captain this weekend.