Preview: Udinese vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

Following a big midweek meltdown in England, AC Milan will aim to bounce back when they visit Serie A strugglers Udinese on Sunday night.

Last time out, the Rossoneri were well beaten by another side clad in red-and-black stripes, halting their spell of positive momentum.

Match preview

After losing to Benfica on the opening matchday, Milan smashed RB Salzburg 4-0 in their second Europa League game earlier this month, with rising star Alphadjo Cisse helping himself to a hat-trick.

However, two early errors cost them any chance of beating Bournemouth on Thursday night, when Koni De Winter's handball gifted the Cherries a penalty before Mike Maignan saw red in more than once sense.

The Rossoneri's goalkeeper and captain shoved Tyler Adams in the face, prompting his dismissal and another spot-kick; the hosts duly converted it and went on to win 3-0.

Now sitting just inside the cut-off for knockout qualification, Milan's continental campaign is not quite going to plan - in contrast to their fast start in Serie A.

New boss Ruben Amorim is only the third manager in club history to go unbeaten through his first seven top-flight matches - and the first since 1963.

His team have put 15 points on the board, despite nearly squandering two last weekend: having stormed into a three-goal lead against Atalanta, they then had to cling on for a home victory.

Having drawn their last three away games in Serie A, Milan must now try to extend a superb recent record in Udine, where they won twice last year by an aggregate 7-0 scoreline.

© Imago / Gribaudi/Image Photo

Yet, Udinese's most recent meeting with Milan ended in spectacular success: April's 3-0 win at San Siro contributed to the Rossoneri missing out on Champions League football.

There have been no draws between them in the last eight league meetings, and the Bianconeri have claimed three victories during that period.

Current form suggests they may struggle to claim maximum points this week, as Kosta Runjaic's side have lost five of seven Serie A fixtures so far.

That is Udinese's most defeats at this stage of any season since 2017-18, and the manner of their latest setback was particularly concerning.

Left badly exposed at set-pieces, the Fruili club crashed to a 3-0 home loss against Lecce, who are not exactly known for faring well on the road.

Now hovering just above the drop zone, Udinese notably wilt as games wear on: they have the worst second-half goal difference in Serie A (-8), having only scored twice after the interval this term.

Udinese Serie A form:

Udinese form (all competitions):

AC Milan Serie A form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Milan's hectic schedule is hurtling towards next Saturday's Derby della Madonnina - and they must also play a midweek game against Bologna - so Amorim is bound to make changes.

After club-record buy Goncalo Ramos missed the trip to England with a minor injury, the Portuguese striker has returned to full training and is set to replace Cisse up front.

However, Samuel Chukwueze (hip), Mattia Gabbia (thigh) and Alexis Saelemaekers (ankle) are still unavailable; Filippo Terracciano was due back after serving a UEFA ban but he is now a fitness doubt.

While Adrien Rabiot has five goal involvements in his last four league appearances, Udinese boast their own threat from midfield: Jurgen Ekkelenkamp set up one and scored another against Milan in April, and he has played a part in 11 Serie A strikes this calendar year.

Now under pressure for the first time in his reign, Runjaic will be glad to see Nicolo Zaniolo finally returning from injury, albeit David Alaba strained a calf on his first start for the Friulani last week.

The veteran defender joins Vakoun Bayo and Idrissa Gueye on the sidelines; with the latter pair still absent, Keinan Davis will lead the hosts' attack.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Bertola, Solet, Ebosse; Vojvoda, Karlstrom, Piotrowski, Kamara; Ekkelenkamp, Gomez; Davis

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Moreira, Musah, Modric, Bartesaghi; Rabiot, Pulisic; Ramos

We say: Udinese 1-1 AC Milan

Milan endured one of their worst European results in midweek, and they are being worn down by an intense run of fixtures, so Udinese could end their defeat streak on Sunday.

Previously a force to be reckoned with, the Fruilani have lost five straight games since reaching the Coppa Italia's third round in early September, and that run cannot carry on.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.