Preview: Real Sociedad vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they welcome Levante to Anoeta Stadium on Sunday evening.

The home side will enter the match off the back of a thumping 6-0 victory over Lillestrom in the Europa League, while Levante recorded a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga last time out.

Match preview

Real Sociedad boast a record of five wins, one draw and three defeats from their nine domestic matches this season, with 16 points leaving them in fifth spot in the La Liga table.

La Real have beaten Valencia, Deportivo La Coruna and Malaga in their last three league matches, and they have collected 12 points from the last 15 available in Spain's top flight.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side beat Malaga 5-2 in La Liga last time out and then recorded a 6-0 win over Lillestrom in the Europa League, which has left them with four points from their three matches in the league stage of the European competition.

Real Sociedad just about lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 13 wins to Levante's 12, while 11 of their 36 matches have finished level.

The last match between Real Sociedad and Levante took place in April of this year, with the former recording a 2-0 victory on home soil.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Levante do have a recent victory over Real Sociedad to their name, triumphing 2-1 in May 2022, although they have not managed to beat the Basque outfit away from home since October 2019.

A record of two wins, four draws and three defeats from their nine league matches this season has left them in 11th spot in the division on 10 points.

Luis Castro's team will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 home victory over Athletic Bilbao, which proved to be their first win since the end of August.

The Frogs finished 16th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign, and their supporters will hope that the impressive win over Athletic last time out can prove to be a springboard in the coming weeks.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Levante La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Real Sociedad are again expected to be without the services of Jon Aramburu, Yangel Herrera, Alvaro Odriozola and Luken Beitia due to injury problems.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Luka Sucic started as the front two against Lillestrom in the Europa League, and the pair are set to feature in the final third of the field.

However, there will be changes from the European clash, with Hector Fort and Alex Remiro among those set to be introduced back into the side.

As for Levante, Enzo Bardeli and Dela both need to be assessed after missing the contest with Athletic last time out due to injury problems.

Roger Brugue has been in impressive form this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist in eight appearances, and he will continue in a wide area.

Meanwhile, there will be another start for Ivan Romero, who has netted three times this term.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Fort, Martin, Sarr, Gomez; Kubo, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal, Sucic

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Mandi, Ndukwe, Sanchez; Brugue, Olasagasti, Requena, Fernandez; Raktkov, Romero

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Levante

Levante are capable of making this a difficult match for Real Sociedad, but the home side are in excellent form, and we are expecting a victory for the Basque team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.