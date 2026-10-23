Manchester United vs. Bournemouth: Head-to-head record and past meetings

With Michael Carrick's managerial position on the line, Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford for a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are seven matches without a win for the first time since 2015 following a 4-1 defeat by Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

A day later and it was the turn of Bournemouth to grace the European stage, with the Cherries winning 3-0 against Italian giants AC Milan at the Vitality Stadium.

As a result, the visitors will certainly have no fear ahead of their trip to the Theatre of Dreams, which could be the scene of Utd's latest head coach departure this weekend.

Carrick stated in his pre-match press conference that Wednesday's performance in Como was unacceptable, calling on his squad to produce a positive response on a return to Premier League duties.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are on a three-game winning run, last enjoying four victories on the spin in December 2023.

Ahead of Sunday's match, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and some notable previous meetings between Man Utd and Bournemouth.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 26

Man Utd wins: 14

Draws: 7

Bournemouth wins: 5

Man United have dominated the previous meetings between the two teams, posting 14 wins to Bournemouth's five, while there have also been seven draws in this particular fixture.

The Red Devils were victorious in the first three matches between the two sides, which occurred in the FA Cup and League Cup, while Bournemouth's first-ever victory over the 20-time English champions proved to be a 2-0 success in the third round of the FA Cup back in January 1984.

The two teams did not meet between February 1989 and December 2015 due to Bournemouth's presence in the lower divisions, with their first league fixture taking place in the first half of the 2015-16 campaign.

The Cherries recorded a famous 2-1 success over Man United on that occasion, but they have only won three against them since - a 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium in November 2019, and 3-0 wins at Old Trafford in December 2023 and December 2024.

The Red Devils have actually been victorious in seven of their last 14 Premier League encounters with the Cherries, demonstrating their dominance in this fixture, but they have now been beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth in two of their last three Premier League encounters at Old Trafford.

The latest of those three Old Trafford matchups produced undeniably the best game between these two in history, with Manchester United and Bournemouth drawing 4-4 in a rollercoaster Premier League fixture.

Man United academy product Marcus Rashford is the leading goalscorer in this particular fixture, finding the back of the net on five occasions.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 20, 2026: Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2025: Man Utd 4-4 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2025: Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2024: Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2024: Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2013: Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2023: Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jul 04, 2020: Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2019: Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2018: Man Utd 4-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2018: Bournemouth 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 18, 2018: Bournemouth 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2017: Man Utd 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2017: Man Utd 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2016: Bournemouth 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 17, 2016: Man Utd 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2015: Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 22, 1989: Man Utd 1-0 Bournemouth (FA Cup Fifth Round Replay)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 20, 2026: Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2025: Man Utd 4-4 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2025: Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2024: Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2024: Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2013: Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2023: Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jul 04, 2020: Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2019: Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)