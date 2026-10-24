Joao Pedro injury latest: Who could replace Chelsea striker as Xabi Alonso gives update after 2-0 Spurs loss?

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, but the Blues' biggest concern of the weekend will be the injury that caused Joao Pedro to miss the match.

It came as a surprise when manager Xabi Alonso revealed ahead of kick off that the Brazilian was set to sit out, and fans will be fearing the worst after watching their team lose to Spurs on home turf for just the second time in Premier League history.

The Brazilian striker enjoyed a strong debut campaign at Stamford Bridge last term, scoring 20 times and providing five assists across all competitions, and he started 2026-27 in fine form, netting five goals while setting up three more for his teammates in six top-flight games.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the latest on Pedro's injury, and Chelsea's options for replacing the striker while he is sidelined.

Joao Pedro injury: Latest news on Chelsea striker

© Imago / Sportimage

Pedro had scored three goals in three appearances prior to Saturday's showdown against Spurs, and fans were excited to see the number nine take to the pitch.

However, Alonso shocked the Blues faithful pre-match as he announced the Brazilian had picked up an injury in training, ruling him out of the London derby.

The anxiety for supporters was made worse as the boss did not reveal exactly what injury Pedro had fallen victim to, only noting that he felt discomfort on Friday.

After the loss, Alonso spoke to the media once again, and said that the striker had a buildup of fluid around the area, making an initial diagnosis difficult.

With that in mind, the 25-year-old is set to undergo a series of scans on Sunday, in order to ascertain the extent of the issue, a moment that fans will be awaiting with bated breath.

“He felt it yesterday and we need to wait probably until tomorrow to do the test and to know the whole situation and the whole seriousness of the injury. We will know soon enough,” said Alonso.

Who replaced Joao Pedro for Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham?

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In Pedro's absence, Morgan Rogers led the line for Chelsea on Saturday evening, supported in attack by Cole Palmer and 19-year-old Geovany Quenda.

Pundits and commentators were confused about the decision to leave summer signing Danny Welbeck out of the XI, considering that he would be a more natural fit in the number nine role.

That being said, it took until the 88th minute for the veteran attacker to enter the fray, when he was brought on for Pedro Neto at 2-0.

Rogers has previous experience of operating as a centre-forward, but he managed just one shot against Tottenham, and his hold-up play left much to be desired as he won just three of his 17 duels - a paltry rate of only 18%.

How can Alonso's Chelsea mitigate the impact of Joao Pedro's injury?

© Imago / APL

Pedro being sidelined for a single match is a blow for Chelsea, but if the talismanic forward is out of action for any significant amount of time, then the club will need to search internally for a replacement.

The Blues are set to lock horns with Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, giving Alonso the chance to try out his options.

One possibility is to continue with Rogers, despite the fact that he proved ineffective this weekend in such a major clash.

Welbeck could start against the Reds at Anfield, with the tie acting as an audition of sorts for the former Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton striker to fulfil the role in the Premier League.

Twenty-three-year-old Emmanuel Emegha could come into the frame as he nears a recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him from making an appearance so far this season.

Cole Palmer has previously been deployed as a false nine by Chelsea, but he will be unavailable after being sent off against Spurs.

Looking further afield, Pedro Neto could be shifted from wing-back into a centre-forward position, but his tenacity and trickery would be missed on the flanks.