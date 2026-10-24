Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will head to Camp Nou on Sunday to tackle Barcelona in El Clasico.

The hosts are top of the La Liga table, winning their opening nine league matches of the season, while Real Madrid are third, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Eric Garcia (thigh)

Doubtful: Jules Kounde (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Vinicius Junior (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe