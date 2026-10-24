La Liga Gameweek 10
Barcelona
Oct 25, 2026 8.00pm
Spotify Camp Nou
Real Madrid

Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / DeFodi images

Real Madrid will head to Camp Nou on Sunday to tackle Barcelona in El Clasico.

The hosts are top of the La Liga table, winning their opening nine league matches of the season, while Real Madrid are third, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID

BARCELONA

Out: Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Eric Garcia (thigh)

Doubtful: Jules Kounde (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Vinicius Junior (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe