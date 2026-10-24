Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will head to Camp Nou on Sunday to tackle Barcelona in El Clasico.
The hosts are top of the La Liga table, winning their opening nine league matches of the season, while Real Madrid are third, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID
BARCELONA
Out: Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Eric Garcia (thigh)
Doubtful: Jules Kounde (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha
REAL MADRID
Out: Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Vinicius Junior (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe