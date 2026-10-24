Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for El Clasico

The latest instalment in arguably football's biggest rivalry will take place at the Camp Nou on Sunday, when Hansi Flick's Barcelona lock horns with Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid.

Having won all nine La Liga games this season, leaders Barcelona boast a six-point advantage over Real Madrid, who are sitting in third spot after winning seven and losing two of their nine league matches.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to tune into El Clasico.

What time does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The highly anticipated contest will get underway at 9pm local time, making it a 8pm start for UK viewers.

Where is Barcelona vs. Real Madrid being played?

The game will take place at Barcelona's Camp Nou, which can currently hold around 62,000 fans as work continues on the ground's redevelopment.

The Catalan giants prevail by a 2-0 scoreline in May's Clasico at the Camp Nou, a result that confirmed back-to-back league titles.

How to watch El Clasico in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers with the required subscription will be able to watch the match on Premier Sports 1, channel 419 on Sky and channel 551 on Virgin Media.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can stream the match on the Premier Sports website and app, the latter of which is available on several devices, including phones, tablets and smart TVs.

Premier Sports can also be purchased as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

If you are unable to watch the game live, Premier Sports and LaLiga will upload highlights on their respective YouTube channels.

The @PremSportsTV X account is expected to share key moments while the game is in progress.

What is at stake for Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Barcelona may have lost 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League clash, but they boast a perfect record in LaLiga after winning each of their first nine league games of the season.

Flick's side have amassed 39 goals in that period and have conceded on just nine occasions, ensuring they head into the Clasico as the favourites.

The Barcelona boss has also won six of his seven Clasicos, including victories in the two home meetings under his watch.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will be desperate to secure a win that would see them move to within three points of their arch-rivals.

For Mourinho, this will be his first Clasico since Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos grabbed a goal apiece in a 2-1 home victory in March 2013.

A victory or draw on Sunday would extend Mourinho's unbeaten run against Barcelona to six competitive matches.