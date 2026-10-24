Man United vs. Bournemouth: Senne Lammens gives take on Bruno Fernandes outburst over Michael Carrick tactics

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has suggested that he understands the 'frustrations' of teammate Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils play host to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon with Michael Carrick under pressure to keep his job at Old Trafford.

Carrick gave a six-minute speech on United's struggles at his pre-match press conference, the Englishman seemingly wanting to respond after recent criticism from Fernandes.

United will start the weekend sitting just three points above bottom-placed Sunderland in the Premier League table.

As a result, Lammens has hinted that he accepts why Fernandes - the club captain - voiced his annoyance after Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at Como.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Lammens reacts to Fernandes comments on Carrick

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the Belgian stopper insisted that the United dressing room remains united, despite Fernandes's comments following on from Lautaro Martinez lambasting the club's board earlier this month.

He said: "For me personally, I think it is. I think it's easy to see maybe after a game when players are very frustrated, and I get it.

"I'm very frustrated as well because we all really want to do better and we all want to win and then we might say sometimes things we don't really mean or fully explain what we mean.

"Of course, the people at home can't see that, so we need to also try to look like that when we are on the pitch in the weekend, but I can assure you that we're doing everything we can and we're all together behind the coach, as a staff, players, front office.

"Everyone knows, of course, they have to do better, but I think we are united and we are trying to get better as a team and together."

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Lammens lacking Man United clean sheets

While Lammens has avoided direct blame for United's issues, he has only kept one clean sheet this season.

That came against Sabah FK in the Champions League, and he now has just nine shutouts in 43 appearances for the club.

However, positives can perhaps be taken from only 16 goals being conceded in 10 appearances during 2026-27.