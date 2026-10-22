Man Utd make 'decision' on Bruno Fernandes captaincy following strong criticism

Manchester United have reportedly decided that Bruno Fernandes will remain the club captain despite the controversy surrounding his comments following the defeat to Como.

The Portuguese midfielder appeared to question head coach Michael Carrick's tactics after Man Utd suffered a 4-1 loss in the Champions League in midweek.

Fernandes was clearly frustrated with the approach adopted by the coaching staff, blaming them for implementing a game plan that allowed Como to dominate possession.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher criticised the 32-year-old midfielder, branding him an "absolute disgrace".

Man Utd decision on Bruno Fernandes captaincy

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Fernandes is arguably Man Utd's most influential player of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and many view his outburst as a natural expression of frustration at the club's current predicament.

According to Sky Sports News, there is disappointment within the club over Fernandes's comments, but the prevailing feeling is that he was expressing his anger at the manner of the defeat.

The players have been given a day off as everyone associated with the club attempts to lick their wounds following one of the worst defeats in their recent history.

There is a feeling that Fernandes made his comments in the heat of the moment, and the club are keen to move on given the midfielder's importance to the team.

Can Michael Carrick turn it around at Man Utd?

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Earlier this season, Lisandro Martinez criticised the club's hierarchy following a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, although he has since issued a public apology.

However, the outbursts from players are not the biggest problem at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils winless in their last seven matches and their performances deteriorating with every game.

Man Utd have made their worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years, leaving Carrick under mounting pressure to save his job.

Carrick is likely to remain in charge for the Bournemouth clash, but the Red Devils are also reportedly drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements should results fail to improve.