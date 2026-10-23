Preview: Hull City vs Brentford - prediction, team news, lineups

Sunday's Premier League meeting at the MKM Stadium will pit Hull City's unbeaten home record against a Brentford side yet to lose on their travels this term.

The Bees head into the weekend in sixth spot in the Premier League table, while the Tigers are one point worse off in ninth position.

Match preview

Hull made an impressive start to their first Premier League campaign in 10 years, taking eight points from a possible 12 to occupy a top-four spot after the opening four matchdays.

However, Sergej Jakirovic's side have experienced something of a reality check in recent times, having mustered just one point from their last three outings.

After falling to their first league defeat of the season away to Newcastle United, the Tigers played out a 2-2 draw at home to Everton, before they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage last Saturday.

Jakirovic admitted after the game that "it was men against boys", a comment that was backed up by the fact Hull failed to register a single shot on target and registered just 139 passes, their lowest Premier League pass tally since mustering 134 in a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in February 2010.

While they are now winless in five Premier League games, Hull are still sitting in the top half of the table and will be looking forward to returning to the MKM Stadium, where they are yet to lose this season after recording one win and two draws in their first three home games.

The Tigers claimed clean sheets in two of those three home outings, and they will need all that defensive resilience when they take on a Brentford side that are the league's fourth-highest scorers with 13 goals.

While Sunday's fixture may be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides, Hull have won four of their last five competitive home games against Brentford, although they slumped to a heavy 5-1 defeat in their most recent encounter at the MKM Stadium in February 2020.

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford, meanwhile, are sitting in sixth spot and three points adrift of the top four after winning two, drawing four and losing one of their first seven matches.

Keith Andrews's side suffered their first loss of the season in last Saturday's home clash with Liverpool, despite taking a 44th-minute lead through Keane Lewis-Potter.

However, the complexion of the contest changed dramatically when Yehor Yarmolyuk was sent off for violent conduct in first-half stoppage time, handing Liverpool a numerical advantage that helped them turn the game in their favour with goals from Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak.

The loss was compounded by Vitaly Janelt's late red card, leaving Andrews with some crucial selection decisions to make ahead of the club's first meeting with Hull in six years, with the visitors looking to extend their unbeaten head-to-head run to four matches after previously recording a pair of 5-1 wins on either side of a 1-1 draw.

The Bees head into the weekend as one of four Premier League teams yet to lose on the road this season, although they are also still searching for their first away league win after playing out draws against Leeds United, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

In fact, Brentford have gone eight consecutive top-flight away games since enjoying a run of three consecutive road wins in February.

The visitors will at least fancy their chances of striking first in Sunday's fixture, having netted the opening goal in all seven of their seven Premier League outings this season.

Hull City Premier League form:

Hull City form (all competitions):

Brentford Premier League form:

Brentford form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Hull's considerable injury list features Charlie Hughes, Matt Targett, Eliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi and Ilyas Ansah.

Defender Nobel Mendy is set to return to team training on Monday, with the aim of him returning to the squad for the home clash against Ipswich Town on October 31.

Mohamed-Ali Cho and Lucas Gourna-Douath, who have both missed the last two games, are in contention to make Sunday's squad after recently making their welcome return to training.

In more positive news, Robinio Vaz has seemingly avoided any lasting damage from the tackle that saw Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon sent off in the closing stages of last Saturday's contest.

As for the Bees, they remain without the services of Joshua Dasilva, Kaye Furo and Antoni Milambo due to injury.

Defender Jannik Schuster is back in training after missing the defeat to Liverpool due to a combination of illness and a knock.

Andrews will be forced to completely change his central midfield pairing, with Yarmoluyk and Janelt set to serve three-match and one-game bans, respectively.

Mathias Jensen will drop back from the number 10 spot to operate alongside Mamadou Sangare in the engine room, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade are set to come into the side to feature in the attacking trio behind Igor Thiago.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Iroegbunam, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Sangare; Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

We say: Hull City 1-1 Brentford

Brentford may view a game against a newly-promoted side as the opportune moment to end their wait for an away win, but considering they have drawn all three of their league road trips this season, we think they could be held to another draw against a Hull side that have seen two of their three home matches finish all square.

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