Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Manchester United and Michael Carrick will be in desperate search of a victory when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford for a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The Red Devils are winless in seven matches across all competitions and have won just one of their seven league fixtures, while the Cherries are aiming to build upon securing their first league win last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man Utd vs. Bournemouth kick off?

Manchester United's clash with Bournemouth will get underway at 2pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Man Utd vs. Bournemouth being played?

Manchester United will welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford, where the last meeting saw the two teams battle it out in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

How to watch Man Utd vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event UHD.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the match via the Sky Sports+ app or NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights throughout the game will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League's social media channels, while full match highlights will be posted on their YouTube after the game.

What is at stake for Man Utd and Bournemouth?

Carrick is under increasing pressure given Manchester United's dismal start to the season, which includes the Red Devils winning just one of their seven Premier League fixtures.

Another disappointing performance and result could lead one step closer to Carrick's dismissal, meaning a victory and significantly improved display will be needed at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Marco Rose secured his first league win as Bournemouth manager against Sunderland last weekend, sandwiched around Europa League victories against Sturm Graz and Bournemouth.

The Cherries boss will be looking to build on that superb run, which includes three straight clean sheets, when they travel to Manchester United's home ground.