Liverpool transfer news: New decision on 'clause' of £50m La Liga winger as Andoni Iraola seeks to address attacking concerns

Liverpool have no plans to activate the release clause of Valencia winger David Otorbi in January if his price increases to £50m, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds managed to advance into the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, beating Chelsea on penalties at Anfield after drawing 1-1 in regulation time.

Andoni Iraola's side struggled to create many chances in the final third, and given those struggles have been a consistent theme all season, it is not a surprise to see his team linked with attacking reinforcements.

The Merseysiders have been tentatively credited with interest in Valencia winger Otorbi, but while he has a release clause of £30m, his club have the option of triggering a clause in his contract that would increase that price.

Football Insider claim that if Valencia increase the price of his release clause to £50m, Liverpool will not make a move for the forward in January.

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David Otorbi to Liverpool latest: Should Andoni Iraola sign winger?

Otorbi only turned 19 on October 16, so expecting him to make an immediate impact in the Premier League would be unrealistic.

The winger has played nine times for the La Liga side this season, and while he has only scored once, he has also started just three games.

Otorbi prefers to play on the right side of the pitch, which could interfere with the development of Rio Ngumoha, who has been used on that side for most of 2026-27.

While the Spaniard may be highly regarded in the football sphere, adding him as a direct competitor for minutes on the right would not be in the best interest of either Otorbi or Ngumoha.

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How can Liverpool improve their attack in January transfer window?

One of the reasons that the Reds have struggled to create many opportunities for their forwards is the lack of a creative passer in deeper areas of the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold left in the summer of 2025, but his passing ability was never replaced, especially as full-backs Ronald Araujo, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are not particularly strong with the ball at their feet.

A midfielder could be signed to alleviate the need for a progressive passer in the backline, though whether Liverpool would sanction the January signing of someone like Alex Scott from Bournemouth remains to be seen.