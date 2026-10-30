La Liga Gameweek 11
Racing
Nov 1, 2026 3.15pm
0
3
HT Campos de Sport de El Sardinero
Real Madrid
  • Jeanuël Belocian 34' yellowcard
  • Iker Luque 45'+1' yellowcard
  • goal Kylian Mbappé 11'
  • goal Jude Bellingham 21'
  • goal Yan Diomande 36'

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Racing de Santander: Los Blancos XI including double boost

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Double boost for Jose: How Real Madrid could line up against Racing
© Iconsport / Photo by Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid are expected to have Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde in their starting side for Sunday's La Liga clash against Racing de Santander.

Courtois missed the La Liga clash with Barcelona last weekend through illness, but the Belgium international is expected to be cleared to feature on Sunday.

Valverde was substituted in El Clasico last time out due to a hamstring issue, but a serious injury has been ruled out, and the Uruguay international should also be available.

However, Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg) and Vinicius Junior (suspended) remain unavailable for selection.

Denzel Dumfries could be introduced into the team at right-back against Racing, with Valverde potentially moving into the middle of the midfield.

Jude Bellingham is set to play behind Kylian Mbappe, while Arda Guler and Yan Diomande should operate in the wide areas for the capital giants.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Marc Cucurella should also retain their spots in the starting side.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

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