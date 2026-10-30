Preview: Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they tackle Racing de Santander at El Sardinero on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos are currently third in the La Liga table, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Racing are 13th in the division on 11 points.

Match preview

Racing boast a record of three wins, two draws and five defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 11 points leaving them in 13th spot in the table.

The Green and Whites were promoted back to La Liga for the 2026-27 campaign courtesy of their Segunda Division success last term, and all things considered, it has been a successful return to this level of football for the Santander outfit.

Jose Alberto Lopez's side have actually won their last two matches, beating Espanyol 2-1 in the league last weekend, before recording a 2-0 victory over Ribadesella CF in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, so the hosts are in good form.

EXCLUSIVE OFFER BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 GET OFFER → New customers: Deposit £10+ and place a sports bet within 7 days from registration. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets - 2 x Football Accas (4+) & 2 x Sports Multiples (2+), valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. Opt-in required. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Racing suffered a 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid when the two teams last locked horns in February 2012, but their last meeting at El Sardinero finished goalless in September 2011.

On Sunday, the Green and Whites will aim to overcome Real Madrid for the first time since a 2-1 home success in April 2007, demonstrating the size of their task here.

© Imago

Real Madrid's 2-1 success over Barcelona in El Clasico last weekend was a monumental result, with Kylian Mbappe's second of the match in the latter stages handing Jose Mourinho's side a victory that has pulled them straight back into the title race.

Los Blancos remain third in the table, but they are only one point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and just three from the leaders Barcelona, with their record in La Liga this season reading eight wins and two defeats from 10 matches.

Mourinho's side have been far from perfect this term, but five wins have been posted in all competitions since the Madrid derby loss to Atletico Madrid before the international break.

Real Madrid will be back in Champions League action next week, taking on AEK Athens, before visiting Valencia next weekend in their final game before the next international period.

Los Blancos have won nine of their last 10 matches against Racing and will be fully expecting to gather another valuable three points on Sunday in pursuit of this season's La Liga title.

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Racing de Santander form (all competitions):

Real Madrid La Liga form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Racing will be without highly-rated left-back Jorge Salinas on Sunday, with the 19-year-old being handed a fifth yellow card of the campaign against Espanyol last time out.

Simon Eriksson remains out with a shoulder injury, but the hosts are otherwise in strong shape for the contest with Real Madrid.

Yassir Zabiri has been in strong form this season, scoring eight times in 10 league appearances, and the 21-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

As for Real Madrid, Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg) and Vinicius Junior (suspended) remain unavailable for selection.

However, Federico Valverde (hamstring) and Thibaut Courtois (illness) are both expected to overcome their issues to be available for selection on Sunday.

Denzel Dumfries could be introduced into the team at right-back against Racing, with Valverde potentially moving into the middle of the midfield.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in the final third of the field, with Jude Bellingham set to play behind Mbappe, while Arda Guler and Yan Diomande should operate in the wide areas for the capital giants.

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Felipe; Prati, I Martin; A Martin, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

EXCLUSIVE OFFER BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 GET OFFER → New customers: Deposit £10+ and place a sports bet within 7 days from registration. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets - 2 x Football Accas (4+) & 2 x Sports Multiples (2+), valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. Opt-in required. 18+. T&Cs apply.

We say: Racing de Santander 1-3 Real Madrid

Racing have posted back-to-back wins and have the ability to have this a tricky match for Real Madrid, but we are expecting Los Blancos to secure all three points this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.