Newcastle United predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Matthias Jaissle waits on Anthony Elanga and Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle is facing late selection decisions regarding the availability of Anthony Elanga and Matias Fernandez-Pardo ahead of Sunday afternoon's Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace.

The visitors are sweating over the fitness of Fernandez-Pardo due to illness and Elanga because of a thigh issue, with both players set to be assessed closer to kick-off.

Jacob Ramsey is unlikely to play any part due to his thigh injury, with Jaissle indicating that the club are keen not to rush the midfielder back into the squad, while Tino Livramento and Ewen Jaouen also remain absent with knee and thigh problems, respectively.

The Toon have had one more goalscorer than Palace this season, although only the doubtful Elanga and Joe Willock have managed to net twice.

Harvey Barnes currently leads the team for assists and big chances created, and the dynamic winger will look to provide the necessary creative spark from the left flank.

Barnes is expected to be joined in an attacking trio by Jacob Murphy and William Osula operating directly behind central striker Yoane Wissa, whilst Nico Gonzalez and Joelinton anchor the engine room.

Further back, a four-man rearguard comprising Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall will be tasked with protecting goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek between the sticks.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Joelinton; Murphy, Osula, Barnes; Wissa

> Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Newcastle United